Center Stage: Performance for the Youth:

The Island of the Blue Dolphins Expedition with Ocean’s Adventure!

Escondido, CA – April 2019 – The Education department at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido hosts another Center Stage: Performances for Youth showwith The Island of the Blue Dolphins Expedition with Ocean’s Adventure which will be at the Center on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 9:30am and 11:30am in our Center Theater.

Tour the island underwater and meet the marine inhabitants by visiting (video) the island from the book, The Island of the Blue Dolphins.

Learn why the giant kelp forests around this island are an important natural resource.

Generously funded by the California Arts Council, this performance series spans a variety of curriculum subjects including history, science, literature, music, dance, and world culture.

Each performance is accompanied by a study guide and genre-specific activities that connect to both Common Core English Language Arts Standards and California State Curriculum Standards.

Contact the Box Office at (800) 988-4253 to reserve your seats today! All tickets are $5 each unless otherwise indicated.

About California Center for the Arts, Escondido …With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate the arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.



The Center’s unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events. San Diego Magazine named the Center the “Best Limited Engagement” in North County. The Center was named in the Top Five for U-T San Diego’s Readers Poll for “Best Live Music Venue” and the Top Five for “Best Place to Get Married.” In 2016, the Center was named “Organization of the Year” by the Escondido Chamber of Commerce. In 2018, the Center was chosen as one of fifteen cities from all over the country to be awarded a grant known as the Levitt AMP [Your City] grant. The Center received $25K in matching funds to present the Levitt AMP Escondido Music Series, which is a minimum of 10 free outdoor concerts presented over 10 to 12 consecutive weeks during 2018.



The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido. The Ticket Office can be reached at (800) 988-4253. Tickets can also be purchased online. To learn more, including performance dates, times, and ticket information, visit artcenter.org.