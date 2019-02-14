The Irish Rovers Are Making One Final American Tour Ending with a Stop in San Diego

TR Robertson — They’re coming back San Diego and this will be your last chance to see one of the classic musical groups of all time. The Irish Rovers have been performing in clubs, bars, sold out arenas, outdoor venues, before thousands and thousands of people in numerous countries for over 50 years and they will be at the Balboa Theatre for the final time on March 9th. Over the next several years, their days of being on the road will draw to a close for this award winning group in their “Farewell to Rovin’ Tour”.

In a phone interview with one of the founding members of the group, George Millar, he shared some insight into the final years of the tour, what being a member of the group has meant to him and the joy he has had in performing for the thousands of fans they have around the world. The Rovers will arrive in San Diego, after performing in Billings, Montana. San Diego will be the last stop on their final American tour before they head to New Zealand, Australia, Micronesia, Ireland and the tour ending in 2021 in George’s hometown of Victoria, Canada. They will be heading to Ireland, returning to the original homeland of most in the group and they will receive a number of awards and accolades, including a Civic Reception in Northern Ireland. George said, “I never imagined we would be around for as long as we have. When we began, we made $35-$40 a week in some of the places we played in Canada and we thought that was a lot of money.” He said the farewell tour performances will include songs the fans want to hear, taken from the 40+ albums they have made. He wanted fans to know that the final tour does not mean The Irish Rovers will go quietly into the sunset. They will continue to write, produce albums and perform an occasional concert, they will just be a lot more selective.

Photos by Hamish Burgess

Current members of The Irish Rovers, who will be on the farewell tour, include George Millar originally from Ballymena, Sean O’Driscoll from Cork, Ian Millar from Ballymena, Fred Graham from Belfast, Geoffrey Kelly from Dumfries Scotland, Morris Crum from Carnlough, Gerry O’Connor from Dundalk and Davey Walker from Armgh. George is the band leader and vocalist, Sean plays banjo, Ian is a vocalist, guitar and bass player, Fred plays bodhran, Geoffrey plays flute and whistle, Morris plays accordion, Gerry plays fiddle and Davey will play keyboard. Accordion player Wilcil McDowell recently retired and had been a band member the longest up to his retirement. Sean O’Driscoll now has that distinction, 24 years a Rover.

Founding member George Millar immigrated to Canada in the 60’s. In 1963, 16 year old George attended an Irish function in Toronto, Canada, where he met fellow Irishman, 23 year old Jimmy Ferguson. The two hit it off, played music until dawn and the idea was born to form a group. Their first performance was for an amateur variety show in Toronto, which they won. The idea was born and the rest is history. Many of George’s relatives migrated to Canada and were recruited into the band. The name, “The Irish Rovers”, comes from a suggestion from George’s mother. The name is from a traditional Irish song about a sailing ship, which was a family favorite. George’s father became the band’s first manager, booking them for numerous events and clubs. The 60’s was a popular time for folk music and a number of television programs began to appear featuring a variety of folk groups.

In 1966, the band drove to California, where they would appear at the popular Purple Onion in Los Angeles. They were so well received, the group received a five month booking, playing to sold out audiences. 1966 also marked the appearance of their first album, “The First of the Irish Rovers” and a signing with Decca Records. A second album would feature the smash hit, “The Unicorn”, written by Shel Silverstein and featuring Glen Campbell on guitar. This song and album would become a multi-million selling album and would rise to #2 on the charts behind The Beatles. The Rovers would begin touring and traveling to Germany, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and throughout the United States. Honors began to roll in. They were named Canada’s Folk Group of the Year in 1968 and received a Grammy Nomination in 1969. Along with this, the group would become a household name with appearances on “The Tonight Show”, “The Mike Douglas Show”, “The Smothers Brothers Show” and many others. George told me he was also on the popular afternoon show, “The Dating Game”, where he won the date. I told George I was also on “The Dating Game” during my single years in the early 1970’s. I too was a winner of the date.

The 1970’s saw the group with their own CBS television show, “The Irish Rover Show”. This show ran for 7 years and won an award for Best Variety Performance. The Rovers would continue their television success in the 1980’s on the Global Television Network and on Ulster Television in Ireland as well as in a Canadian television series. Additional television shows and a request from Prime Minister Trudeau of Canada to become Canadian citizens and to represent Canada at the World Expo followed. They would represent Canada four other times as well. The group continued to produce records, then CD’s when they became the rage. The band continued touring and producing television shows, like “The Irish Rovers, Home in Ireland”, “The Irish Rovers Christmas” and “The Irish Rovers Live on St. Patrick’s day/50th Anniversary Special”, all shown on PBS throughout the United States and Canada. In 1993 the band had formed their own record company, Rover Records, which had allowed them to produce the music they loved and wanted their fans to hear.

One of the groups most popular songs came out on the “Drunken Sailor” album in 2012, “The Titanic”. The song focused attention on Belfast and the Harland and Wolff Shipyard where the Titanic was built. The song, along with a video, was featured in a Canadian documentary and brought a great deal of notoriety to the city of Belfast.

The Irish Rovers newest releases include “The Unicorn, the Continuing Story”, released last year, and this year’s newest album, “The Scottish Album – Up Among the Heather”. This album “reflects the Scottish influence on the band’s Northern Irish roots”.

I asked George what he thought about the band being referred to as Ireland’s Greatest Export by EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum in Dublin in 2018. He laughed and said, “I thought that was Guinness. But, is an honor to be thought of in that way. We love what we do.”

Perhaps the Belfast Telegraph said it best – “These international ambassadors of Irish music have maintained their timeless ability to deliver a rollicking, rousing performance of good cheer – one that will soon have you singing and clapping along. Their songs have become anthems of revelry and joy among generation after generation of fans.”

You do not want to miss final American performance of one of the most fun and entertaining groups ever to perform. The Irish Rovers will be on stage Saturday, March 9th at 7:30 pm at San Diego’s Balboa Theatre in downtown San Diego at 868 Fourth Avenue. Tickets can be purchased at www.sdbalboa.org or call 619-570-1100.