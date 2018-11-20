The Holidays Are Off To A Great Start At The Salvation Army Oceanside’s Red Kettle Kick-off Dinner

Suze Diaz — Oceanside, CA … Friday night was full of festive fun at the 1st Annual Red Kettle Kick-off Dinner and Auction under new leadership at The Salvation Army Oceanside’s Community Corps Center. Lieutenant Brian Orr and Captain Brenda Orr’s commitment to keeping true to the motto, “Doing The Most Good” was shared by a large number of members in the community who attended the successfully sold-out event. All proceeds of the dinner and auctions go to fund programs offered by the community corps center.

The occasion was held inside their newly refurbished dining hall adorned in the holiday spirit. Decorated tables of six were filled with joyful patrons delighted at the prospect of a great night of fellowship with good company, a delicious meal of either prime rib or baked Greek chicken, participation in a Live Dessert and Silent Auctions, an opportunity to be involved in the Angel Tree Gift Program, musical entertainment, historical storytelling and special guests.

Photos by Suze Diaz

After a welcome greeting and prayer by Lt. Brian Orr, Master of Ceremonies Ernie Mascitti greeted guests with a blueprint of the evening’s program. The Boys Scouts of America and The Salvation Army’s Girl Guards and Sunbeams were on hand to serve dinner. Feeling blessed at having The Salvation Army Oceanside as their sponsor, Boys Scouts of America Scoutmaster Charles Clifford and Assistant Scoutmaster Joe Tonne were appreciative to have a way to pay back their gratitude in giving a helping hand with their troops in attendance performing their serving duties with pride.

Chairman of Advisory Board, Fred Pahl, related the story behind the Red Kettle. In 1891, Salvation Army Captain Joseph McFee wanted to provide a free Christmas dinner for 1,000 needy folks in San Francisco. He remembered the large “Simpson Pot” kettle back home in Liverpool where people passing by would throw in their spare change. So he placed a red kettle at the Oakland Ferry Landing with a sign that said, “Keep the Pot Boiling” and he soon had enough money to fund his Christmas feast. More than a century later, the red kettles and bell ringers have become an important part of the Christmas season and inspired the beloved Christmas song, “Silver Bells”.

Mary Gallegos was the featured soloist who beautifully sang classic songs such as “What A Wonderful World” and “Do You Hear What I Hear?” Businessman Todd Stephenson was the auctioneer for the “Live Dessert Auction”, a unique and lively portion of the program where delicious donated desserts were up for bid and whoever wins the dessert would be able to share it with the other patrons at their table. A yummy win-win situation! A beautiful “Nothing Bundt” cake started off the fun filled event as the first dessert item up for bid and brought in $45, the second item was a scrumptious homemade pineapple upside down cake that went for $50. However, as the auction progressed along with more yummy desserts, the comedy and excitement elevated as patrons hilariously battled out their bids to the point that a few dessert items garnered offers up to $300!

Sharon Bailey, an officer with The Salvation Army Oceanside Corp and first cousin to the “Angel of Broadway” Rheba Crawford, related the history of the Angel Tree Gift Program. Lt. Colonels Charles and Shirley White created the program in 1979 when they worked at a Virginia shopping mall to provide clothing and toys for the local children at Christmas. The program got its name because the Whites had written the children’s gift wishes on Hallmark greeting cards with pictures of angels. They placed cards on a Christmas tree at the mall to let shoppers select children to help. The program is a big part of The Salvation Army help make the holidays a beautiful one for families in need. If you would like to “adopt” an Angel and make their Christmas a joyful one, please contact Captain Brenda Orr at brenda.orr@usw.salvationarmy.org

Special guest Deputy Mayor Chuck Lowery kicked off the kettle season by being the first to officially ring the bell and gave a positive endorsement of good cheer in supporting everyone’s patronage to the festive evening. As the event lead to the last opportunity to bid on the Silent Auction items, The Salvation Army Brass Band serenaded the patrons as they explored the auction tables filled with marvelous selections of items to bid.

Lieutenant Brian Orr and Captain Brenda Orr graciously visited each table to talk with and thank each patron for attending the festivities. Along with their staff and many volunteers who tirelessly worked hard to ensure a smooth, fun filled evening, they all are definitely dedicated to their inspirational spirit and commitment to keeping true to the motto, “Doing The Most Good” for the North County Community.

For more information about The Salvation Army Oceanside, please visit their website at

https://oceanside.salvationarmy.org/ or

Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/sa.oceanside/