Music from Broadway, Opera and more… May 23 – June 10, 2018



As the final show of Season 42, San Diego Repertory Theatre presents The Hershey Felder Production of Nathan Gunn – Flying Solo, written and directed by Hershey Felder. The show runs May 23-June 10, 2018, with the press opening on Friday, May 25 at 8pm on the Lyceum Stage in Horton Plaza.

“We are thrilled that Hershey Felder is teaming up with the astonishing singer Nathan Gunn to create a new piece of music theatre based on Nathan’s extraordinary life,” stated Sam Woodhouse, artistic director of San Diego Repertory Theatre. “We are proud to have hosted many works that showcase the virtuosity of Hershey as a writer and performer, from Berlin to Tchaikovsky to Bernstein. Hershey wrote and directed The Pianist of Willesden Lane, which introduced San Diego to the powerful life, music and history of the unforgettable Mona Golabek. The talented Nathan Gunn has us very much looking forward to the San Diego premiere of Hershey’s newest creation.”

Nathan Gunn has appeared at the Metropolitan Opera, Royal Opera House and Paris Opera with leading title roles in Billy Budd, Eugene Onegin, The Barber of Seville and Hamlet along with performances in Camelot and Carousel with the New York Philharmonic and Show Boat at Carnegie Hall and the Lyric Opera of Chicago. Gunn also originated the role of Sid Taylor in Jake Heggie’s Great Scott, which was part of the San Diego Opera’s 2015-2016 season.

While he is noted for his vocal prowess and acting, Grammy-winning Gunn has received almost as much fame for his physique, a peculiar feat for an opera singer. He has been dubbed a “barihunk,” and he was named one of People Magazine’s “Sexiest Men Alive” (an even stranger feat for an opera singer, but amusing nonetheless).

Having earned international acclaim, the core of Gunn’s performance in Flying Solo is the true story of Nathan and his father with many of life’s twists and turns. It is the story of a Midwestern boy focused on sports and influenced by his Scottish heritage who would grow up to take the musical world by storm.

Of the recent world premiere of Flying Solo at the Laguna Playhouse, Broadway World noted, “Nathan Gunn has one of those deeply lush singing voices that can pierce your heart just as it can effortlessly command the room’s attention. This riveting autobiographical musical is a stunner both with its touching, relatable, family-centric narrative and Gunn’s entertaining, charismatic performing style.”

A noted supporter of new works, Gunn most recently created the role of Inman in Jennifer Higdon’s Cold Mountain at the Santa Fe Opera. He also held the title of Director of the American Repertoire Council at the Opera Company of Philadelphia, a steering council focused on advancing the company’s American Repertoire Program which is committed to producing a new American work in 10 consecutive seasons. Gunn’s other endeavors have included a series of cabaret shows at the famed Café Carlyle in New York City, special guest artist in the Mormon Tabernacle Choir’s annualChristmas with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square and a performance of Sting and Trudie Styler’s work,Twin Spirits in the Allen Room at Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Flying Solo features a cross-section of the world’s greatest music from Broadway musicals Camelot and Carousel to Figaro’s aria from The Barber of Seville to John Denver’s touching Perhaps Love. As Felder says, “Nathan Gunn will mesmerize you with his voice, make you laugh and maybe even cause you to shed a tear.”

San Diego Repertory Theatre – Nathan Gunn – Flying Solo

Performance Schedule – May 23-June 10, 2018

Opening Night: Friday, May 25 at 8 p.m.

Ongoing Performances:

Saturday, May 26 at 2pm – Saturday, May 26 at 8pm

Sunday, May 27 at 2pm

Wednesday, May 30 at 7pm

Thursday, May 31 at 8pm

Friday, June 1 at 8pm

Saturday, June 2 at 2pm – Saturday, June 2 at 8pm

Sunday, June 3 at 2pm

Wednesday, June 6 at 7pm

Thursday, June 7 at 8pm

Friday, June 8 at 8pm

Saturday, June 9 at 2pm – Saturday, June 9 at 8pm

Closing Performance: Sunday, June 10 at 2pm

Ticket Information: Tickets range from $48 to $79 and can be purchased in-person at the box office, by calling 619.544.1000 or online at sdrep.org. Active military, teacher and senior discounts are available. Student tickets are available for all performances for just $20 each. Prices subject to change.

Lyceum Space , San Diego Repertory Theatre. 79 Horton Plaza, San Diego, CA 92101 – 619.544.1000 www.sdrep.org

About San Diego Repertory Theatre: San Diego Repertory Theatre produces intimate, exotic, provocative theatre. Founded in 1976, San Diego REP is downtown San Diego’s resident theatre, promoting a more inclusive community through work that nourishes progressive political and social values and celebrates the multiple voices of our region. The company produces and hosts more than 550 events and performances year-round on its three stages at the Lyceum Theatre. Since moving to the Lyceum, The REP has produced 45 main stage productions by Latino playwrights and more than 40 world premieres. The company has received more than 200 awards for artistic excellence from the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle, Patté Theatre Awards, NAACP, Backstage West, Dramalogue and StageSceneLA.

In 2005, the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle presented San Diego Repertory Theatre with the Craig Noel Award for 30 Years of Artistic Dedication to Downtown and Diversity. San Diego REP feeds the curious soul. To learn more about The REP, purchase tickets or make a donation, visit www.sdrep.org.