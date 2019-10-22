The Goonies’ at The Moonlight

Friday, October 25, 2019 –

Gates Open at 5:30 pm – Movie at 7 pm

Vista, CA — HEY YOU GUUUUYS!!!!! Bring the family to watch a group of misfit kids set out to find a pirate’s ancient treasure in order to save their home from foreclosure. Truffle shuffle on over to the Moonlight early to participate in a scavenger hunt and other Goonies themed activities. GOONIES NEVER SAY DIE!

Tickets – Orchestra and Reserved: $10 – Reserved Lawn and Gen Lawn: $5

