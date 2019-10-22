Loading...
You are here:  Home  > 
Warning: A non-numeric value encountered in /home/thevista/public_html/wp-content/themes/dailypress/include/breadcrumbs.php on line 38

Warning: A non-numeric value encountered in /home/thevista/public_html/wp-content/themes/dailypress/include/breadcrumbs.php on line 54
Calendar >  The Goonies’ at The Moonlight

The Goonies’ at The Moonlight

By   /  October 21, 2019  /  No Comments

    Print    

Friday, October 25, 2019 –
Gates Open at 5:30 pmMovie at 7 pm

Vista, CA — HEY YOU GUUUUYS!!!!! Bring the family to watch a group of misfit kids set out to find a pirate’s ancient treasure in order to save their home from foreclosure. Truffle shuffle on over to the Moonlight early to participate in a scavenger hunt and other Goonies themed activities. GOONIES NEVER SAY DIE!

Tickets – Orchestra and Reserved: $10 – Reserved Lawn and Gen Lawn: $5

Moonlight Amphitheatre Customer Service
VisTix – 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista
Weekdays, Noon to 5 pm – 760.724.2110

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 2 days ago on October 21, 2019
  • By:
  • Last Modified: October 22, 2019 @ 1:22 am
  • Filed Under: Local

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Sweet & Tender Hooligans: The Ultimate Tribute At Moonlight

Read More →