The Elizabeth Hospice is Seeking Volunteers Throughout North San Diego 

San Diego County, CA., August 2018 —The Elizabeth Hospice will host its next volunteer orientations on the following dates and locations:

Wednesday, August 29, 2018 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at The Elizabeth Hospice Escondido office located at 500 La Terraza Blvd., Suite 130 Escondido 92025

at The Elizabeth Hospice Escondido office located at 500 La Terraza Blvd., Suite 130 Escondido 92025 Wednesday, September 13, 2018 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at The Elizabeth Hospice Escondido office located at 500 La Terraza Blvd. Suite 130 Escondido 92025

at The Elizabeth Hospice Escondido office located at 500 La Terraza Blvd. Suite 130 Escondido 92025 Wednesday, October 10, 2018 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at The Elizabeth Hospice Escondido office located at 500 La Terraza Blvd., Suite 130 Escondido 92025

at The Elizabeth Hospice Escondido office located at 500 La Terraza Blvd., Suite 130 Escondido 92025 Thursday, October 25, 2018 from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm at The Elizabeth Hospice Carlsbad office located at 5938 Priestly Drive, Suite 103 Carlsbad 92008

Please join us for these upcoming volunteer orientation sessions to find out more about why so many volunteers find this role so rewarding and fulfilling. You will also learn about the application and training requirements process.

Volunteer orientation is free and open to the public. Volunteer opportunities exist throughout San Diego County. Volunteers can choose to serve in the surrounding area where they reside.

Support our nonprofit mission in caring for adults and children impacted by serious illness as an Elizabeth Hospice volunteer. Bilingual (Spanish) speaking volunteers and veterans are needed, along with licensed massage therapists and people who can sew for our Cuddle Keepsakes program. Specialty volunteers who can assist with complementary therapies such as pet therapy, aromatherapy, music support and Reiki are in high demand. In addition, office and clerical support volunteers are needed at all of our office locations that include Carlsbad and Escondido



To ensure a place in the volunteer orientations, please contact the Volunteer Department at (800) 797-2050 or send an email to volunteer@ehospice.org .