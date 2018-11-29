Loading...
The Doo Wop Project Christmas

November 29, 2018

Saturday, December 1, 2018
Gates Open at 6:00 pm – Concert at 7:30 pm

The Doo Wop Project traces the evolution of Doo Wop from the classic sound of five guys singing tight harmonies on a street corner to the biggest hits on the radio today with favorite holiday tunes sprinkled in for a special evening of entertainment. Stars from Broadway’s smash hits “Jersey Boys” and “Motown: The Musical” will take you on a journey from foundational tunes of groups like the Crests, Belmonts and Flamingos, through their influences on the sounds of Smokey Robinson, The Temptations, and The Four Seasons all the way to DooWopified versions of modern musicians like Michael Jackson, Jason Mraz and Maroon 5.

