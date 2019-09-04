The Daily, Special and Wacky Holidays & Celebrations for the Month of September

And Celebrations for the Month of September
TR Robertson — Here’s your list of holidays, special, unusual and normal, for the month of September for you to pick and choose to celebrate, ignore or just have fun with. Post on your fridge or bulletin board as a reminder that every day is a holiday.
Month Long Celebrations
- ~ Baby Safety Month
- ~ Chicken Month
- ~ Better Breakfast Month
- ~ Classical Music Month
- ~ Fall Hat Month
- ~ Hispanic Heritage Month
- ~ Honey Month
- ~ International Square Dancing Month
- ~ Little League Month
- ~ National Blueberry Popsicle Month
- ~ National Courtesy Month
- ~ National Piano Month
- ~ National Sewing Month
- ~ Self Improvement Month
Special Weeks
- 3rd Week – National Indoor Plant Week
September – Special Days
- 1 – Emma M. Nutt Day – the first woman telephone operator, National Cherry Popover Day, National Rhyme No Reason Day
- 2 – Labor Day – the first Monday of the month, VJ Day – the end of World War II
- 3 – Skyscraper Day
- 4 – Newspaper Carrier Day, Eat an Extra Dessert Day
- 5 – Be Late for something Day, Cheese Pizza Day
- 6 – Fight Procrastination Day, Read a Book Day
- 7 – Neither Rain nor Snow Day, National Salami Day
- 8 – Grandparents Day (the first Sunday after Labor Day), International Literacy Day, National Date Nut Bread Day, National Pet Memorial Day (second Sunday in September), Pardon Day
- 9 – Teddy Bear Day
- 10 – Sewing Machine Day, Swap Ideas Day
- 11 – 911 Remembrance Day, Make Your Bed Day, No News is Good News Day
- 12 – Chocolate Milk Shake Day, National Video Games Day
- 13 – Defy Superstition Day, Fortune Cookie Day, Blame Someone Else Day, Chinese Moon Festival, Friday the 13th, National Peanut Day, Positive Thinking Day, Uncle Sam Day, Roald Dahl Day
- 14 – International Crab Fest Day, National Cream-Filled Donut Day
- 15 – Make a Hat Day, Felt Hat Day, National Women’s Friendship Day (third Sunday in Sept.), Wife Appreciation Day (third Sunday in Sept.)
- 16 – American Legion Day, Collect Rocks Day. Step Family Day, Mayflower Day, Mexican Independence Day, National Play Doh Day, Working parents Day, Guacamole Day
- 17 – Citizenship Day, Constitution Day, International Country Music Day, National Apple Dumpling Day
- 18 – National Cheeseburger Day, Rice Krispie Treat Day
- 19 – International Talk like a Pirate Day, National Gymnastics Day, National Butterscotch Pudding Day
- 20 – National Pepperoni Pizza Day, National Punch Day
- 21 – International Peace Day, International Red Panda Bear Day, National Cleanup Day, Miniature Golf Day, Oktoberfest begins in Germany, World Gratitude Day
- 22 – Business Women’s Day, Elephant Appreciation Day, Hobbit Day
- 23 – Autumn Equinox – Fall Begins, Checkers Day, Dog in Politics Day
- 24 – National Cherries Jubilee Day, Punctuation Day
- 25 – National Comic Book Day
- 26 – Johnny Appleseed Day, Love Note Day
- 27 – Crush a Can Day, Native American Day
- 28 – Ask a Stupid Question Day, International Rabbit Day, National Good Neighbor Day, National Hunting and Fishing Day, National Public Lands Day
- 29 – Confucius Day – get a fortune cookie, Rosh Hashanah (begins as sundown – date varies
- 30 – National Mud Pack Day, Hot Mulled Cider Day
Pick a holiday and have fun!