The Daily, Special and Wacky Holidays & Celebrations for the Month of September

And Celebrations for the Month of September

TR Robertson

TR Robertson — Here’s your list of holidays, special, unusual and normal, for the month of September for you to pick and choose to celebrate, ignore or just have fun with. Post on your fridge or bulletin board as a reminder that every day is a holiday.

Month Long Celebrations

~ Baby Safety Month

~ Chicken Month

~ Better Breakfast Month

~ Classical Music Month

~ Fall Hat Month

~ Hispanic Heritage Month

~ Honey Month

~ International Square Dancing Month

~ Little League Month

~ National Blueberry Popsicle Month

~ National Courtesy Month

~ National Piano Month

~ National Sewing Month

~ Self Improvement Month

Special Weeks

3rd Week – National Indoor Plant Week

September – Special Days

1 – Emma M. Nutt Day – the first woman telephone operator, National Cherry Popover Day, National Rhyme No Reason Day

– Emma M. Nutt Day – the first woman telephone operator, National Cherry Popover Day, National Rhyme No Reason Day 2 – Labor Day – the first Monday of the month, VJ Day – the end of World War II

– Labor Day – the first Monday of the month, VJ Day – the end of World War II 3 – Skyscraper Day

– Skyscraper Day 4 – Newspaper Carrier Day, Eat an Extra Dessert Day

– Newspaper Carrier Day, Eat an Extra Dessert Day 5 – Be Late for something Day, Cheese Pizza Day

– Be Late for something Day, Cheese Pizza Day 6 – Fight Procrastination Day, Read a Book Day

– Fight Procrastination Day, Read a Book Day 7 – Neither Rain nor Snow Day, National Salami Day

– Neither Rain nor Snow Day, National Salami Day 8 – Grandparents Day (the first Sunday after Labor Day), International Literacy Day, National Date Nut Bread Day, National Pet Memorial Day (second Sunday in September), Pardon Day

– Grandparents Day (the first Sunday after Labor Day), International Literacy Day, National Date Nut Bread Day, National Pet Memorial Day (second Sunday in September), Pardon Day 9 – Teddy Bear Day

– Teddy Bear Day 10 – Sewing Machine Day, Swap Ideas Day

– Sewing Machine Day, Swap Ideas Day 11 – 911 Remembrance Day, Make Your Bed Day, No News is Good News Day

– 911 Remembrance Day, Make Your Bed Day, No News is Good News Day 12 – Chocolate Milk Shake Day, National Video Games Day

– Chocolate Milk Shake Day, National Video Games Day 13 – Defy Superstition Day, Fortune Cookie Day, Blame Someone Else Day, Chinese Moon Festival, Friday the 13 th , National Peanut Day, Positive Thinking Day, Uncle Sam Day, Roald Dahl Day

– Defy Superstition Day, Fortune Cookie Day, Blame Someone Else Day, Chinese Moon Festival, Friday the 13 , National Peanut Day, Positive Thinking Day, Uncle Sam Day, Roald Dahl Day 14 – International Crab Fest Day, National Cream-Filled Donut Day

– International Crab Fest Day, National Cream-Filled Donut Day 15 – Make a Hat Day, Felt Hat Day, National Women’s Friendship Day (third Sunday in Sept.), Wife Appreciation Day (third Sunday in Sept.)

– Make a Hat Day, Felt Hat Day, National Women’s Friendship Day (third Sunday in Sept.), Wife Appreciation Day (third Sunday in Sept.) 16 – American Legion Day, Collect Rocks Day. Step Family Day, Mayflower Day, Mexican Independence Day, National Play Doh Day, Working parents Day, Guacamole Day

– American Legion Day, Collect Rocks Day. Step Family Day, Mayflower Day, Mexican Independence Day, National Play Doh Day, Working parents Day, Guacamole Day 17 – Citizenship Day, Constitution Day, International Country Music Day, National Apple Dumpling Day

– Citizenship Day, Constitution Day, International Country Music Day, National Apple Dumpling Day 18 – National Cheeseburger Day, Rice Krispie Treat Day

– National Cheeseburger Day, Rice Krispie Treat Day 19 – International Talk like a Pirate Day, National Gymnastics Day, National Butterscotch Pudding Day

– International Talk like a Pirate Day, National Gymnastics Day, National Butterscotch Pudding Day 20 – National Pepperoni Pizza Day, National Punch Day

– National Pepperoni Pizza Day, National Punch Day 21 – International Peace Day, International Red Panda Bear Day, National Cleanup Day, Miniature Golf Day, Oktoberfest begins in Germany, World Gratitude Day

– International Peace Day, International Red Panda Bear Day, National Cleanup Day, Miniature Golf Day, Oktoberfest begins in Germany, World Gratitude Day 22 – Business Women’s Day, Elephant Appreciation Day, Hobbit Day

– Business Women’s Day, Elephant Appreciation Day, Hobbit Day 23 – Autumn Equinox – Fall Begins, Checkers Day, Dog in Politics Day

– Autumn Equinox – Fall Begins, Checkers Day, Dog in Politics Day 24 – National Cherries Jubilee Day, Punctuation Day

– National Cherries Jubilee Day, Punctuation Day 25 – National Comic Book Day

– National Comic Book Day 26 – Johnny Appleseed Day, Love Note Day

– Johnny Appleseed Day, Love Note Day 27 – Crush a Can Day, Native American Day

– Crush a Can Day, Native American Day 28 – Ask a Stupid Question Day, International Rabbit Day, National Good Neighbor Day, National Hunting and Fishing Day, National Public Lands Day

– Ask a Stupid Question Day, International Rabbit Day, National Good Neighbor Day, National Hunting and Fishing Day, National Public Lands Day 29 – Confucius Day – get a fortune cookie, Rosh Hashanah (begins as sundown – date varies

– Confucius Day – get a fortune cookie, Rosh Hashanah (begins as sundown – date varies 30 – National Mud Pack Day, Hot Mulled Cider Day

Pick a holiday and have fun!