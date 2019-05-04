The Curious Sights Across from the Vista Transit Center

Alex Hughes — May, 2019 … It seems that every day I decide to take the bus or Sprinter to go somewhere for either school or for fun. I usually take the 306 to the Vista Transit Center and go from there. I have gotten quite used to the system along with the usual people who ride. However, I always keep an eye out at the Vista Transit Center. This is not because I feel afraid for my own safety. I have been in this area for years and am quite comfortable. I tend to take a look across the street where Adam’s Towing is and watch for the people who are there. Sometimes, it can be quite shocking what you see.

The way the transit center is broken down is that on the right side of Olive Avenue is where the bus terminals are and where smoking is not allowed. Given that is the case, people run across the street amid cars and busses to light up cigarettes and sometimes marijuana. I have been on this side and have seen for myself the amount of garbage that collects. There are an uncountable number of cigarettes and cigarette cartons that act as a topsoil for the dirt. At some points, there have been crumpled up bags from fast food restaurants and what appears as if someone tore open a trash bag and left it there. The AT&T green utility box sits cracked under the pressure of many people who have used it as a seat. It also has been the victim of many tags. The sidewalk is covered with black ovals that are fused to the concrete. These are examples of what used to be gum that people spit on the ground. Besides litter, I have seen many stolen shopping carts from local businesses such as Food 4 Less, Frazier Farms and others that have traveled a long distance. Some are full of garbage, and some are empty.

Drug use has been seen many times as I have noticed from the smell of marijuana. The bus drivers have also been aware of this too as the busses fill up with those same people. They use marijuana across the street and then bring a sensory surprise on board. There has also been paraphernalia left behind such as pop-tops, edible wrappers and blunt wrappers. Nearby, there are storm drains that could potentially collect this waste when it rains.

Lastly, I have seen some very tragic scenes of homelessness there. I have seen people who use the sidewalk as a bed. They sprawl on the concrete and sleep there. One had their sleeping bag with them and had laid their head on the ground where I saw trash collected. I sometimes wonder if they are still alive because they don’t move.

Seeing this side of society, it concerns me where we are going. It is quite an eye opening experience and really makes you think about your own existence. There are lots of questions with very key answers.