The Critics Love Picasso!

Herbert Siguenza as Pablo Picasso. Photo: Daren Scott.

“This is such an important piece of theatre. Everyone needs to see it. It was just what I needed to see as a young aspiring theatre artist.” “A Weekend with Pablo Picasso” Patron Comment

“Siguenza is absolutely spellbinding!” – Tom Robertson, The Vista Press

A WEEKEND WITH PABLO PICASSO is “a triumph!In a personal and moving performance, Herbert Siguenza is a tour de force.”– Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal, The Village News

MUSIC @ NVA“Dances with Words “Richard Lederer & Bill Shipper Saturday, September 8 @ 8:00pm Join us for a unique concert that combines the talents of best-selling language author Richard Lederer and folk-singing humorist Bill Shipper. These two sparring punsters will perform Rich’s educational wordfun set to original music by composer, instrumentalist, and singer Bill Shipper. Come prepared to be entertained and edified by learning dressed up to have fun! CLICK HERE for tickets

Yale Strom & Hot Pstromi

FROM KARLSBAD TO CARLSBAD: MUSIC FROM THE HINTERLANDS of CENTRAL and EASTERN EUROPE Sunday, October 20 @ 7:00pm

Yale Strom & Hot Pstromi will bring their trademark scintillating klezmer, Balkan and Roma music with a heavy dose of improvisation to New Village Arts. The band will feature Gunnar Biggs – contrabass, Fred Benedetti – guitar, Tripp Sprague – tenor/flute, Elizabeth Schwartz – vocals and Yale Strom – violin. CLICK HERE for tickets

