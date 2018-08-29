The Clearity Foundation to Hold 10th Anniversary Celebration

Sunday, September 16, 2018 at Paradise Point Resort

San Diego, CA – The Clearity Foundation will hold its 10th anniversary celebration themed, “Teal Woman: Celebrating Life. Honoring Courage. Recognizing Progress. Changing the Story for Ovarian Cancer,” on Sunday, September 16, 2018 (www.tealwoman2018.com). The event, which coincides with Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, will take place at Paradise Point Resort from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. and will include a variety of food stations and auction items. The Clearity Foundation ( www.clearityfoundation.org ), launched in 2008, has become a trusted resource to hundreds of women and families—an advocate for patients, a champion of personalized medicine, a promoter of science and a credible source of hope for the ovarian cancer community.

Susan Taylor, former local NBC news anchor and director of external affairs at Scripps Health, will serve as emcee. The event will feature speed painter/performance artist Amy Burkman, an ovarian cancer survivor, who will create two canvases for the event’s auction; a 90 minute set by the popular live band of Eve Selis; and a performance by the vivacious and fun-loving musician, and runner-up on America’s Got Talent, Caly Bevier. Bevier, an ovarian cancer survivor at the age of 15, was featured on the Ellen DeGeneres Show. The Celebration includes an ocean bay front reception, a variety of food stations, an Awareness Fair featuring educational booths and demonstrations, and a live band.

Andy Laats is this year’s Honorary Committee Chair and Honorary Committee Members include Carin Canale, John & Julie Crawford, Joyce Glazer, Carol Kerley & Linda Dunham, Angie Lasagna, Dr. Laura Shawver, Susan Taylor, and Robin Toft.

The Clearity Foundation is a San Diego 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that helps ovarian cancer patients and their physicians make better-informed treatment decisions, based on molecular profiling of tumors.

Presented by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati Foundation, the Celebration has numerous sponsorship packages available, including Opening Act Sponsor ($35,000), Backstage Pass Sponsor ($20,000), Marquis Sponsor ($10,000), and VIP Sponsor ($5,000). Individual tickets are available for $150. For additional information, please contact Rachel Jonte, Director of Foundation Relations, at rjointe@clearityfoundation.org .

The Clearity Foundation is a San Diego 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that provides education, support, hope, and new options for a longer and healthier life to women with ovarian cancer. Its team of ovarian cancer specialists is up to date on cutting edge research into ovarian cancer and educates patients and physicians about molecular profiling of ovarian cancer tumors— its value, testing processes, interpretation of results, and pros and cons of related treatment options. Clearity coordinates molecular testing, reporting and interpretation, as well as identification of appropriate clinical trials, all free of charge.

For additional information, please visit www.clearityfoundation.org .

About Ovarian Cancer … Ovarian cancer is a complex, deadly disease most frequently detected at advanced stages. The American Cancer Society estimates that in 2018, about 22,240 new cases of ovarian cancer will be diagnosed and 14,070 women will die of ovarian cancer in the United States. Despite advances in care for newly diagnosed ovarian cancer patients the overall survival at five years has improved only slightly to 46% during the last twenty years. The five-year survival rate for patients with advanced-stage ovarian cancer is roughly 30%. A primary factor in low survival rates is that conventional treatments for advanced or recurrent ovarian cancer offer limited results in terms of long term responses and survival. Women with ovarian cancer do not always have access to ovarian tumor profiling or novel treatments even when it could prolong their lives.