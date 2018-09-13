The California Center for the Arts, Escondido

// HIP-HOP // SIDEWALK CHALK – WITH LYRICAL GROOVE
SEP 15 // 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM // FREE
Chicago-based ensemble Sidewalk Chalk transcends genre with a wholly original sound that blends elements of jazz, funk, hip-hop, and R&B. As The Chicago Tribune says, “While many bands strive hard for originality, it’s unlikely that any of them could best Sidewalk Chalk.” Sidewalk Chalk is the evolution of hip-hop, soul, and jazz. This internationally touring band brings thoughtful lyricism, world-class musicianship, and infectious grooves to the stage.
The Lyrical Groove is a band native to San Diego that combines cohesively crafted spoken word and live instrumentation to inspire and entertain. With a musical style that balances Jazz, Hip Hop, Blues, R&B, Gospel, and Soul, The Lyrical Groove infuses a potent message of social consciousness and spiritual awareness into their music that sings to your humanity and moves your soul.
TASTY TREATS AND REFRESHING DRINKS
Enjoy refreshing drinks in our beer and wine garden. Beat the crowd and reserve a seat below!
This week’s featured Mother Earth beers:
Boo Koo
Cali Creamin’
Call Me Ginger
Sip on local wine from one of Escondido’s finest local wineries, Jack Simon Vineyards.
Enjoy gourmet food trucks from our partner Curbside Bites. Serving up your favorite tasty bites and treats.
This weeks featured food trucks are:
Epic Eatz
Angry Crocodile
Pomodoro Rosso
Zoe’s Place
Oppa Ya
FREE FAMILY FUN
Enjoy a FREE art activity provided by San Diego Archaeological Center. Learn more about San Diego County’s history and how people have lived in our county for the past 10,000 years.
Get ready for some afternoon family fun! Challenge your friends and family to an over-sized Jenga set or a game of cornhole.
MAKERS MARKET
Visit our specially curated makers market and support our local shops and businesses! This week’s makers market features:
- Golden Crystal Designs– Handmade jewelry
- Young Living Essential Oils– Essential oils and diffusers
- Macrame Love– Macrame wall art, plant hangers, wall signs, and more.
- On A String Design- Latex, mylar, and animal walker balloons for sale.
- Sally Klann Art– Official poster creator for Levitt available at the marketing table.
- Modern Maker Market- DIY Kits- string cheese, hot sauce, gin, kombucha, soap, bath bombs, lip balm, and workshop registration for classes at their local shop.
THANK YOU TO OUR GENEROUS SPONSORS
The Levitt AMP City Name Music Series is supported in part by the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, a private foundation that empowers towns and cities across America to transform underused public spaces into thriving destinations through the power of free, live music. Learn more at levitt.org.