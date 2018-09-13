The California Center for the Arts, Escondido

Chicago-based ensemble Sidewalk Chalk transcends genre with a wholly original sound that blends elements of jazz, funk, hip-hop, and R&B. As The Chicago Tribune says, “While many bands strive hard for originality, it’s unlikely that any of them could best Sidewalk Chalk.” Sidewalk Chalk is the evolution of hip-hop, soul, and jazz. This internationally touring band brings thoughtful lyricism, world-class musicianship, and infectious grooves to the stage.

The Lyrical Groove is a band native to San Diego that combines cohesively crafted spoken word and live instrumentation to inspire and entertain. With a musical style that balances Jazz, Hip Hop, Blues, R&B, Gospel, and Soul, The Lyrical Groove infuses a potent message of social consciousness and spiritual awareness into their music that sings to your humanity and moves your soul.