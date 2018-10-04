California Center for the Arts, Escondido is Hosting Another Craft + Sip at Westfield North County!

Nothing Says “Fall” Like a Wreath! Escondido, Ca. – October 3, 2018— The California Center for the Arts, Escondido and Westfield North County are teaming together to host another Craft + Sip event for the fall season on Thursday, October 11, 2018 starting at 6 pm.

Grab your friends and join us for a fun evening of fall wreath making, music, bites, and sips at Westfield North County!

Craft + SIP will be taking place at the California Pizza Kitchen located in Westfield North County adjacent to Target.

Tickets to the event are $35 per person which includes your craft supplies and all proceeds benefit the California Center for the Arts, Escondido.

Each guest will also receive a complimentary Cucumber Reviver drink, Buffalo Cauliflower, their brand new Sweet Pea Carbonara pasta, and mini Tomato Bisque cups! Happy hour pricing on select drinks and food items will also be available during the entirety of the event.

More information can be found at http://artcenter.org/event/craft-sip-october/.

All events at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido can be found at ArtCenter.org.

About California Center for the Arts, Escondido

With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate the arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.

The Center’s unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events. San Diego Magazine named the Center the “Best Limited Engagement” in North County. The Center was named in the Top Five for U-T San Diego’s Readers Poll for “Best Live Music Venue” and the Top Five for “Best Place to Get Married.” In 2016, the Center was named “Organization of the Year” by the Escondido Chamber of Commerce. In 2018, the Center was chosen as one of fifteen cities from all over the country to be awarded a grant known as the Levitt AMP [Your City] grant. The Center received $25K in matching funds to present the Levitt AMP Escondido Music Series, which is a minimum of 10 free outdoor concerts presented over 10 to 12 consecutive weeks during 2018.

The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido. The Ticket Office can be reached at (800) 988-4253. Tickets can also be purchased online. To learn more, including performance dates, times, and ticket information, visit artcenter.org.