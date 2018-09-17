The California Center for the Art, Escondido Spotlights the Best of Broadway!

Escondido, CA. – September 2018– The California Center for the Arts and The Barn Stage Company proudly presents The Best of Broadway on Friday, September 28, 2018 and Saturday, September 29, 2018 at 7:30 pm.

Audiences will hear songs from popular musicals such as Les Misérables, Wicked, West Side Story, Guys & Dolls, The Book of Mormon and more.

This star studded cast will be backed by a live band under the direction of renowned Musical Director Gerald Sternbach (LA’s Reprise!, Mel Brooks: Live at The Geffen).

THE CAST FEATURES:

JARED GERTNER – Broadway’s The Book of Mormon and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

JESSICA SNOW WILSON – Broadway’s Les Misérables and Fiddler On The Roof

HEATHER LUNDSTEDT – Carousel in Concert with The Barn Stage and The Bombshells

RHETT GEORGE – Broadway’s Sweet Charity and Wicked

JASON MICHAEL SNOW – Broadway’s The Book of Mormon and South Pacific

YVETTE GONZALEZ-NACER – The Fresh Beat Band, Kiki, FOX’s Grease: Live, Cha Cha, Disney’s Goldie & Bearis, Phyllis, Nick Jr’s Band of Spies, Kiki

Some of Yvette’s other television credits include: Madam Secretary, Criminal Minds, Guiding Light, and Boston Legal

Some of her stage credits include: West Side Story, Much Ado About Nothing, 3 Mo’ Divas, Broadway’s 1st National Tour of In the Heights, and Sweet Charity: Nikki

Yvette’s music can be heard on various TV shows & movies and some of her musical collaborations include: Ne-Yo, Jason Mraz, Wyclef Jean, Gloria Estefan, Justin Bieber & Engelbert Humperdinck.

Tickets are on sale online at artcenter.org or at the Center ticket office at 340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido, Ca 92025, or by calling 800.988.4253. The ticket office is open Tue. – Sat. 12–6 PM, and Sun. 12–5 PM.

Get more information about the show here: http://artcenter.org/event/the-best-of-broadway/

About California Center for the Arts, Escondido

With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate the arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.

The Center’s unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events. San Diego Magazine named the Center the “Best Limited Engagement” in North County. The Center was named in the Top Five for U-T San Diego’s Readers Poll for “Best Live Music Venue” and the Top Five for “Best Place to Get Married.” In 2016, the Center was named “Organization of the Year” by the Escondido Chamber of Commerce. In 2018, the Center was chosen as one of fifteen cities from all over the country to be awarded a grant known as the Levitt AMP [Your City] grant. The Center received $25K in matching funds to present the Levitt AMP Escondido Music Series, which is a minimum of 10 free outdoor concerts presented over 10 to 12 consecutive weeks during 2018.

The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido. The Ticket Office can be reached at (800) 988-4253. Tickets can also be purchased online. To learn more, including performance dates, times, and ticket information, visit artcenter.org.