The Boys & Girls Club of Vista Seeking Volunteers To Inspire Local Kids!

July 2018, Vista, CA- Volunteers play a vital role at the Boys & Girls Club of Vista, and the Club is looking for volunteers who enjoy working with or for children. Opportunities are available to read with the children, as one-on-one mentors, helping to facilitate a self-monitored reading program in the computer lab, or teaching art, dance, theatre, fitness, STEM, or other special class. Other volunteer opportunities include administration, assisting with special events, photography, and grant writing.

Volunteer opportunities are available year-round and most volunteers working with the children commit to once per week for 1 ½ or more hours. Special classes on a one-time basis are also encouraged for those who have a special skill to share, but don’t have the time available to volunteer on a regular basis.

For every hour a child spends in school, they spend two hours out of school. The way a child spends the hours after school and during the summer can significantly impact the path they take. During the school year, 15 million kids nationwide (1 out of 4) leave school with no place to go, putting them at risk of being unsupervised, unguided and unsafe during these critical afterschool hours. The Boys & Girls Club of Vista is committed to providing affordable, engaging and meaningful programs for Vista’s kids, especially those who need the most help, when school is out. Membership costs just $50 per year per child and scholarships are available to those in need, but the actual cost per services rendered is $655 per year. Donations to support the program are also always appreciated.

About the Boys and Girls Club of Vista…The Boys & Girls Clubs of Vista works to help youth to develop the qualities they need to become responsible citizens and leaders. BGCV gives children what they need most: a safe environment where they can have fun and be themselves; adult role models who respect and listen to them; and interesting and constructive educational and recreational activities that channel youthful energy into challenging and productive pursuits. The Club serves over 2,600 youth ages 5-18 each year, and provides outcome-driven programs that emphasize academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles.

