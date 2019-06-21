Boys & Girls Club of Vista Receives $25,000 Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund Grant

Funds support new Career Launch Initiative at the Club

Vista, CA, June 2019–The Boys & Girls Club of Vista has been awarded a $25,000 Grant from the Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund to support their NEW Career Launch job readiness initiative.

“Career Launch will actively engage teens in career exploration and develop the skills they need to be workforce ready while helping them strengthen their academics and make healthy lifestyle choices,” said Dani Witkowski, Board President, “Teens will also be exposed to a variety of career options through some great field trips and job shadowing opportunities that can lead to potential internships.”

This initiative provides teens with the tools for a GREAT Future as they are encouraged to assess their skills and interests, explore careers, make sound educational decisions and prepare to join our nation’s work force. Club staff and volunteers help teens build their job-search skills and job readiness by using the CareerLaunch materials and working with teens individually or in small groups. Mentoring, job shadowing and training opportunities will round out the program.

“The Club is grateful to the Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund for their tremendous support of Career Launch. This program will lead to academic success and character development as well as increase workforce readiness for our teens,” said Matt Koumaras, CEO, “the investment in this initiative is also an investment in the future of our community. ”

The Boys and Girls Club of Vista serves 1,200 youth ages 5-18 and is committed to the future of our youth and providing outcome-driven programs that emphasize academic success, character development and healthy lifestyle choices. For more information on how you can support the Club, please visit http://www.bgcvista.org.