The Big Top Moves into Escondido – Zoppè Italian Family Circus

The Big Top Moves into Escondido for the Weekend to Showcase “La Nonna – Power, Beauty, Elegance!”

Zoppè Italian Family Circus Resides at the Center from September 26th-29th

Escondido, Ca. – September 2019 – The California Center for the Arts, Escondido is very excited to present the Zoppè Italian Family Circus: “La Nonna – Power, Beauty, Elegance!”,for a four-day residency on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 7:30 pm; Friday, September 27, 2019 at 7:30 pm; Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 2 pm & 6 pm; and Sunday, September 29th, 2019 at 12 pm & 4 pm.

The Zoppè Italian Family Circus welcomes guests into an intimate 500-seat tent for a one-ring circus that honors the best history of the Old-World Tradition. Starring Nino the clown, the circus features acrobatic feats, equestrian showmanship, canine capers, clowning and plenty of audience participation.

The Zoppè Italian Family Circus emerged from humble beginnings more than 160 years ago to become one of the most legendary circuses in all of Europe and like many good legends – it began with a boy and a girl falling in love.

Napoleone Zoppè began his career in Budapest, Hungary where he met a ballerina named Ermenglida and founded a circus in Venice, Italy which still bears their name today.

Alberto Zoppè, Napoleone’s great-grandson, inherited the circus, a grand equestrian in his own right. Alberto toured Europe with the circus since his youth and forged a friendship with famed actor/director Orson Welles. Alberto was then offered a job by John Ringling North of Ringling Brothers fame, who was putting together the circus acts for Cecil B. Demille’s Oscar-winning film, The Greatest Show on Earth.

Alberto would remain in America and together with his wife Sandra, he has ushered in a new generation to continue the family tradition. His son, Giovanni revived the Zoppè Italian Family Circus six years ago and has since been building its reputation with audiences and critics as an enchanting exhibition of traditional European circus.

Giovanni is grateful for his family keeping the tradition alive, especially his father who performed with the circus into his eighties and managed to wow the crowd every time he stepped into the ring.

Tickets for the show are $25-$40 and are on sale online at artcenter.org or at the Center ticket office at 340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido, Ca 92025, or by calling 800.988.4253. The ticket office is open Tue. – Sat. 12–6 PM, and Sun. 12–5 PM.

Get more information about the show including his program as well as purchase tickets here: http://artcenter.org/event/zoppe-family-circus/2019-09-26/

About California Center for the Arts, Escondido …With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate the arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.



The Center’s unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events. San Diego Magazine named the Center the “Best Limited Engagement” in North County. The Center was named in the Top Five for U-T San Diego’s Readers Poll for “Best Live Music Venue” and the Top Five for “Best Place to Get Married.” In 2016, the Center was named “Organization of the Year” by the Escondido Chamber of Commerce. In 2018, the Center was chosen as one of fifteen cities from all over the country to be awarded a grant known as the Levitt AMP [Your City] grant. The Center received $25K in matching funds to present the Levitt AMP Escondido Music Series, which is a minimum of 10 free outdoor concerts presented over 10 to 12 consecutive weeks during 2018.



The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido. The Ticket Office can be reached at (800) 988-4253. Tickets can also be purchased online. To learn more, including performance dates, times, and ticket information, visit artcenter.org.