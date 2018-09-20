The Barn Stage Company Presents: The Best of Broadway!

The California Center for the Arts and The Barn Stage Company proudly presents The Best of Broadway! Audiences will hear songs from popular musicals such as Les Misérables, Wicked, West Side Story, Guys & Dolls, The Book of Mormon and more. This star studded cast will be backed by a backed by a live band under the direction of renowned Musical Director Gerald Sternbach (LA’s Reprise!, Mel Brooks: Live at The Geffen).