The Barn Stage Company Presents: The Best of Broadway!

The Best of Broadway!
FRI & SAT // SEP 28 & 29 // 7:30 PM // $25-75
The California Center for the Arts and The Barn Stage Company proudly presents The Best of Broadway! Audiences will hear songs from popular musicals such as Les Misérables, Wicked, West Side Story, Guys & Dolls, The Book of Mormon and more. This star studded cast will be backed by a backed by a live band under the direction of renowned Musical Director Gerald Sternbach (LA’s Reprise!, Mel Brooks: Live at The Geffen).
THE CAST FEATURES
JARED GERTNER
Broadway’s The Book of Mormon – The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
JESSICA SNOW WILSON
Broadway’s Les Misérables – Fiddler On The Roof
HEATHER LUNDSTEDT
Carousel in Concert with The Barn Stage – The Bombshells
RHETT GEORGE
Broadway’s Sweet Charity – Wicked
JASON MICHAEL SNOW
Broadway’s The Book of Mormon – South Pacific
YVETTE GONZALEZ-NACER
The Fresh Beat Band, Kiki FOX’s Grease: Live, Cha Cha
Disney’s Goldie & Bearis, Phyllis – Nick Jr’s Band of Spies, Kiki
Some of Yvette’s other television credits include:
Madam Secretary – Criminal Minds- Guiding Light – Boston Legal
Some of her stage credits include:
West Side Story – Much Ado About Nothing – 3 Mo’ Divas
Broadway’s 1st National Tour of In the Heights – Sweet Charity: Nikki