The Arts & Entertainment Guide At California Center For The Arts

SPOTLIGHT
AMY GRANT
THU // FEB 21 // 7:30 PM // $30-85
Conventional wisdom has it that Amy Grant put Contemporary Christian Music on the map, becoming the first CCM artist to have a platinum record, the first to hit No. 1 on the Pop charts, and the first to perform at the GRAMMY Awards. Since then, Grant has been strumming her way through a 30-plus year adventure as a singer-songwriter, author, television host and speaker. Amy Grant’s iconic voice became instantly recognizable in both the Christian and pop worlds, dubbing her the “Queen of Christian Pop.”
FEATURED EVENTS
FIRST WEDNESDAYS
AN EVENING OF RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN
WED // FEB 6 // 6:00 PM // FREE
The Barn Stage Company is proud to present The Music of Rodgers & Hammerstein as part of the First Wednesday Series. Featuring songs from Oklahoma, The Sound of Music, Carousel, The King and I, South Pacific and more, this enchanted evening of musical theatre classics will be performed by special guest artists Jonathan Hawkins & Heather Lundstedt O’Neill backed by a live band. The Barn Stage Company has quickly become one of the area’s most exciting new theatre companies presenting acclaimed productions of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel in Concert, Peter & The Starcatcher, Chess in Concert and James & The Giant Peach among others.
MUSEUM
MANZANAR: THE WARTIME PHOTOGRAPHS OF ANSEL ADAMS & WENDY MARUYAMA: EXECUTIVE ORDER 9066
THUR – SUN // NOW THROUGH – MARCH 10
CHECK WEBSITE FOR TIMES // $5-10
An intimate look through the lens of celebrated photographer, Ansel Adams, at the daily life in Manzanar, one of the ten Japanese-American incarceration camps in the U.S. during World War II. Concurrently on view is work by Wendy Maruyama who analyzes the internment camps with a contemporary eye.
PRESENTED BY: San Diego Falun Dafa Association
SHEN YUN
FEB 7-10 & FEB 13-17
CHECK WEBSITE FOR TIMES // $80-210
5,000 Years of Civilization Reborn
Take a magical journey through 5,000 years! Travel back to ancient dynasties. Watch myths and legends come alive on stage. Discover vibrant ethnic and folk traditions.
Shen Yun means “the beauty of divine beings dancing.” Featuring one of the world’s oldest art forms—classical Chinese dance—along with innovative multimedia effects and all original orchestral works, Shen Yun opens a portal to a civilization of enchanting beauty and enlightening wisdom.
Traditional Chinese culture—with its profoundly optimistic worldview and deep spiritual roots—was displaced by communism in China. Today, only the New York-based Shen Yun is keeping this precious heritage alive on stage.
Prepare for an experience that will take your breath away!
MUSEUM
2ND SATURDAY & PAY WHAT YOU CAN
SAT // FEB 9 // 10:00 & 11:15 AM // FREE
A kakemono (掛物, “hanging thing”), is a Japanese scroll painting which can include calligraphy. These paintings were hung in close relationship to the architectural setting in which it was hung, most notably for Japanese tea ceremonies and Buddhist temples.
A great variety of painting and calligraphy is mounted in this art form, and in this lesson, you will have the option of creating a koi fish or cherry blossom kakemono, with the opportunity to add Japanese calligraphy and embellishment.
Taught by Center Teaching Artist, Nancy Robinson, 2nd Saturday art lessons are 1-hour, free classes held in Studio 2. Classes are held at 10am and 11:15 am.
This is a non-ticketed event with space available on a first come, first served basis. Early arrival is recommended. All materials are provided, just bring your creativity!
MUSEUM
GALLERY TALK WITH WENDY MARUYAMA & PHOTOGRAPHY LECTURE BY RUTH WALLEN
SUN // FEB 10 // 2:00 PM // $5-10
Join exhibiting artist, Wendy Maruyama, as she discusses the artwork in her exhibition, Executive Order 9066, followed by a lecture on the photography of Japanese internment camps by UCSD professor, Ruth Wallen.
PRESENTED BY: THE CALIFORNIA CENTER FOR THE ARTS, ESCONDIDO & THE BARN STAGE COMPANY
BEST OF MOTOWN
SAT & SUN // FEB 16 & 17 // 7:30 & 3:30 PM // $25-45
The ultimate celebration of the sweet sound of Motown is coming to Escondido! In honor of Black History Month, California Center for the Arts, Escondido will partner with The Barn Stage Company to present Motown: The Groove That Changed America. This extraordinary live show combines first class music together with outstanding performers and an amazing band. Don’t miss out on the best Motown experience you will ever have.
INTERNATIONAL GUITAR NIGHT
THU // FEB 21 // 7:30 PM // $35-45
Each year, International Guitar Night’s founder Brian Gore invites a new cast of guitar luminaries from around the world for special concert tours of North America highlighting the diversity of the acoustic guitar.
For International Guitar Night’s 19th year of touring, Brian has assembled another incredible, dynamic quartet: Guest host Luca Stricagnoli, Italy’s explosive contemporary showman, returns by popular demand, joined by two of France’s acclaimed young prodigies, Swing guitarist Antoine Boyer and Flamenco guitarist Samuelito, and the ground-breaking Turkish fretless guitarist Cenk Erdogan.
MÚSICA EN LA PLAZA LOS MONTAÑO
FRI // FEB 22 // 7:00 PM // FREE
Los Montaño is a band composed of four elements. Their names are Olmedo Montaño (Guitarist, 1st voice), Marlene Montaño (Bass), Luis Montaño (Accordion, 2nd voice), and Luis Alberto Torres (Drums). They identify themselves as romantic and passionate for the music that inspired them since their youth. They dominate as a variety band in order to please the public, playing cumbia, norteño, corridos, and much more.
Generously Sponsored By:Mrs. Lois Brossart
INTIMATE CLASSICS MESA-YAKUSHEV DUO
SUN // FEB 24 // 3:30 PM // $35-55
The young Cuban-American cellist Thomas Mesa won the 2016 Sphinx Competition $50,000 First Prize, and recently performed as soloist with the Los Angeles Philharmonic for over 30,000 people at the Hollywood Bowl in the orchestra’s annual Tchaikovsky Spectacular. He also recently performed as soloist with the Cleveland Symphony and in numerous solo and chamber appearances in New York City (Carnegie/Weill Recital Hall, Rockefeller University); Chicago (Dame Myra Hess Memorial Concerts); the Mainly Mozart Festival, the Heifetz Institute, the Perlman Music Program, Meadowmount, the International Beethoven Project, and the Supreme Court of the United States.
Russian pianist Ilya Yakushev, with many awards and honors to his credit, continues to astound and mesmerize audiences at major venues on three continents.
He has performed at Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall (New York); Davies Symphony Hall (San Francisco); Glinka Philharmonic Hall in his native St. Petersburg, Russia; Victoria Hall (Singapore); and Sejong Performing Arts Center (Seoul, South Korea), among countless others. He has performed with orchestra including the San Francisco Symphony, BBC Concert Orchestra, Boston Pops, Rochester Philharmonic, Utah Symphony, St. Petersburg Philharmonic, Mariinsky Theatre Orchestra, and many others.
ECOLIFE LECTURE SERIES – THE CALIFORNIA CONDOR RECOVERY PROGRAM
TUE // FEB 26 // 7:30 PM // $7-14
Join us for an evening as Bill Toone, Executive Director and Founder of EcoLife Conservation, speaks about North America’s largest flying and most endangered bird, The California condor. When the California Condor Recovery Program was launched in the early 1980s there were fewer than 25 California condors left in the world. With the help of hard-working scientists at the San Diego Zoo the condor is back from the brink of total extinction. Learn more about the life-cycle, habitat, and threats to condors and the amazing recovery program led by Bill.
SOMOS CHICANAS
GINA CHAVEZ
With Special Guest: Karina Frost & The Banduvloons
THU // FEB 28 // 7:30 PM // $20-35
Join us for an evening of latin pop with Gina Chavez and Karina Frost & The Banduvloons, while shopping curated vendors, and enjoying delicious authentic food and treats.
Gina Chavez is blending the sounds of the Americas with tension and grace. A multi-ethnic Latin pop songstress, Chavez is a nine-time Austin Music Award winner — including 2015 Musician of the Year and Album of the Year for her sophomore release, Up.Rooted. Her independent album topped the Amazon and Latin iTunes charts following a national feature on NPR’s All Things Considered, and has been hailed by The Boston Globe, USA Today, Texas Monthly and the Austin Chronicle. Her band’s Tiny Desk concert made NPR’s top 15 of 2015.
With every ticket purchase, a $5 donation will be made to Ninas Arriba Foundation; in order to “educate a girl and change the world.” This charity was founded by Gina Chavez to support the college education of young girls in El Salvador.
KISHI BASHI – STRING QUARTET LIVE!
FRI // MAR 1 // 7:30 PM // $25-45
Kishi Bashi is the pseudonym of singer, multi-instrumentalist, and songwriter Kaoru Ishibashi (born November 4, 1975). Born in Seattle, Washington, Ishibashi grew up in Norfolk, Virginia where both of his parents were professors at Old Dominion University. As a 1994 graduate of Matthew Fontaine Maury High School, he went on to study film scoring at Berklee College of Music before becoming a renowned violinist. Ishibashi has recorded and toured internationally as a violinist with diverse artists such as Regina Spektor, Sondre Lerche, and most recently, the Athens, Georgia-based indie rock band, of Montreal. He remains based in Athens.
Kishi Bashi is also the singer and founding member of the New York electronic rock outfit, Jupiter One. In 2011, he started to record and perform as a solo artist, opening for Sondre Lerche, Alexi Murdoch, and of Montreal. He supported of Montreal on their spring 2012 tour.