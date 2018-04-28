Loading...
The 2018 Theatre Season at the Welk Resorts Theatre

April 28, 2018

The 2018 Theatre Season at the Welk Resorts Theatre. Here are just a few of our upcoming shows!

Hard Days Night (Beatles Tribute) June 20 – August 29 | Wednesdays at 7pm

Venice  June 23rd | Saturday at 8pm

Forever Plaid July 14 – August 26

Matinee Performances | Saturday and Sunday at 1:00pm
Evening Performances | Saturday at 8:00pm
***Pre-show meal available for Forever Plaid only***
Please note: Meal precedes the show  –Meal seating is at 11:15am for matinee shows and 5:15pm for evening performances.

Meal Options:

Beef: Pot roast, mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables, choice of soup or salad

Chicken: Chicken picatta, mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables, choice of soup or salad

Fish: Teriyaki salmon with fruit chutney, wild rice, vegetable, choice of soup or salad

Vegetarian:   Vegetarian pasta with garlic bread , choice of soup or salad

To purchase tickets please visit our website: WelkTheatreSanDiego.comhttps://sandiegotickets.welkresorts.com/

