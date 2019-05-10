The 18th Morning Glory Brunch Raised $20,000 To Benefit St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center

Funds Raised Will Benefit SMSC’s Garden and Aquatics Programs



SAN DIEGO, CA – St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center (SMSC) hosted its 18th Morning Glory Brunch on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at its El Cajon campus. The event raised more than $20,000 to fund the Garden Program and Aquatics Program which serve adults with developmental disabilities interested in learning more about gardening, swimming and more.

The event featured a family-friendly day of bites from a variety of local vendors, beverage tastings, live music, a cooking demonstration and the signature Frog Race, which included $3,500 in cash prizes.

St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center is a nonprofit organization that serves more than 400 adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities through nationally recognized, innovative programs. Its mission is to educate and empower individuals with developmental disabilities to realize their full potential. Developmental disabilities include autism, Down Syndrome, cerebral palsy, and other cognitive disorders for which there are no cures.

About St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center …St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center (SMSC), a nonprofit organization in El Cajon, CA, educates and empowers individuals with developmental disabilities to realize their full potential. Founded in 1966 by the Society of the Sacred Heart, the Center first focused on pre-school children with developmental disabilities. When public schools began to assume that role in the early 1970s, SMSC shifted its focus to adults with developmental disabilities. Today, SMSC provides work training and social experiences that encourage students to become well-rounded, contributing members of the greater community. The Center also strives to educate the community about the realities of developmental disabilities, such as Down syndrome, autism, and cerebral palsy. It employs over 120 staff members and is served by more than 150 dedicated volunteers. A fleet of some 45 paratransit vans and buses transports students between home, campus, and work sites, five days a week. For more information, visit www.stmsc.org.