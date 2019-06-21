THE 10TH ANNUAL RED SHOE DAY FUNDRAISER BRINGS IN MORE THAN $250,000

FOR RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE CHARITIES® OF SAN DIEGO

10 Year Total Reaches $2 Million in Funds Raised to Benefit Families with Critically Ill or Injured Children in San Diego Hospitals

SAN DIEGO – June 2019 – San Diegans opened their hearts and wallets this morning raising an estimated $253,000 during the 10th Annual Red Shoe Day fundraiser, benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego.



During this morning’s commute, nearly 1,600 dedicated volunteers – the most volunteers in Red Shoe Day history – collected donations at approximately 200 major intersections across San Diego County to raise funds to support families with critically ill or injured children receiving treatment at San Diego-area hospitals. Proceeds help provide a range of services to families, including meals, lodging and emotional support during their child’s hospital stay.

In addition to street-side donations, funds were also raised through online fundraising pages, matching

gifts, corporate sponsorships and contributions made at McDonald’s restaurants in San Diego County. This year, the impact of online donations is being doubled courtesy of a $500,000 matching gift and endowment from the Joseph Clayes III Charitable Trust. The funds will help transform the House’s kitchens and dining rooms as part of its ‘More Than A Meal’ Campaign.

“San Diegans came out in force today to support Ronald McDonald House and the families who rely on our services, and we are so grateful for their contributions,” said Chuck Day, president and CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego. “Community support is critical to ensuring families have the care and support they need, whether it’s a comfortable place to sleep, a warm meal or an understanding hug – before returning to their child’s bedside. Keeping families close to one another is our goal, and today, San Diegans made that possible.”

As a founding partner of Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego, McDonald’s restaurants across the county showed their support for the charity by hosting an in-restaurant fundraiser, which continues through June 23.

Corporate support was provided by title sponsor Wells Fargo, presenting sponsors San Diego County McDonald’s restaurants, NEWS 8, AM 760 and 100.7 San Diego, partner sponsors County of San Diego and Walmart and supporting sponsor SuperShuttle. Other sponsors include Kiwanis Club of San Diego, Geico, The GEO Group Foundation, San Diego Padres, Ecolab, Brinks, Ultra Star Cinemas, and The UPS Store.

About Ronald McDonald House Charities…Founded in 1980, Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego provides a “home-away-from-home,” which keeps families close to one another and the care they need when their child is being treated for serious, often life-threatening conditions at local hospitals. San Diego’s Ronald McDonald House was specifically designed to provide the necessities of home – including 55 bedrooms, a kitchen and a children’s play area – to help strengthen families and bolster their psychological well-being during difficult times regardless of their situation or ability to pay. The Ronald McDonald House creates an emotional and physical sanctuary for nearly 15,000 family members each year. To learn more, visit rmhcsd.org.