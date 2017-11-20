Thanksgiving Facts And Trivia For You To Mull Over

TR Robertson… Thanksgiving will soon be here. Folks will get together with family and friends, at home or someone else’s home, for some they may be in distant lands or some will choose to help out at different organizations around the country working to help feed others. Whatever your choices or situations are it is a time to give thanks for what you have, especially when you look around and see the circumstances surrounding the life of others. As we look at the whole picture surrounding Thanksgiving Day, a number of facts and trivia pop up. Here’s a little something to share over the Thanksgiving table as you eat whatever it is your family shares on this day.

We traditionally say the first Thanksgiving was in 1621, sometime between September and November, in Plymouth Rock, Mass.

Governor William Bradford declared a 3 day celebration.

It is thought that 53 Pilgrims and 90 Native Wampanoag Indians shared a meal which might have included eel, mussels, fish, goose, swan, seal, duck, deer and some vegetables.

It is thought corn was not introduced until later.

There is a possibility wild turkey was available for the meal

At Plymouth Rock today, interested guests can sign up to participate in a traditional Thanksgiving Day celebration with some of the original foods thought to have been served prepared for the meal.

Some claim the first Thanksgiving was celebrated in 1598, by Spanish explorer Juan de Onate, after a rigorous expedition through Mexico to what is now Texas.

President George Washington, in 1789, declared a National celebration of Thanksgiving.

In 1863, Abraham Lincoln, encouraged by Sarah Josepha Hale who wrote “Mary Had a Little Lamb”, proclaimed Thanksgiving as an official holiday and specified the date to be the last Thursday in November.

Abraham Lincoln also spared a turkey, named Jack, from being butchered.

Since 1947, the National Turkey Foundation has gifted a live turkey and 2 butchered turkeys to the White House.

In 1989, President George H.W. Bush began the official pardon of a turkey on Thanksgiving Day.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has been going on since 1924.

In 1927 the first floats appeared with large balloons.

The first balloon was Felix the Cat.

A Mickey Mouse balloon would appear in 1934.

The first professional football game held on Thanksgiving Day was in 1934 between the Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears.

In 1966, the Dallas Cowboys began playing on Thanksgiving Day.

Today, on television, there will be professional football, professional basketball and college football.

Americans will eat more food on Thanksgiving Day than any other day of the year.

Over 45 million turkeys will be sold for Thanksgiving.

One new twist for Thanksgiving was the introduction of the Turducken, a duck stuffed inside a turkey. Another addition for some is the frying of the turkey in peanut oil.

Pulling the wishbone from the turkey is a popular moment for Thanksgiving. The wishbone is called the furcular and the person getting the bigger piece is said to get their secret wish granted.

Swanson Turkey Dinners were invented due to an overabundance of turkey purchased by Swanson and the invention of an aluminum tray to put the TV dinner in.

By 1954, Swanson would sell over 10 million turkey TV dinners at .98 cents a dinner.

Becoming sleepy from eating turkey due to tryptophan is a myth. Turkeys have less tryptophan than chicken.

People become sleepy after eating due to over eating, discomfort from over eating and the stress of the Thanksgiving Day.

88% of Americans will have turkey on Thanksgiving, the other 12% enjoy something else.

Only male turkeys gobble.

The heaviest turkey raised on record was 98 pounds.

The average turkey weight is 15 pounds.

Butterball Turkey Talk hot line will receive 100,000 calls on Thanksgiving with turkey preparation questions.

Ben Franklin wanted the turkey to be the National Bird, not the eagle.

Waldorf salad, popular at Thanksgiving, was first served at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York City in 1896.

Pumpkin Pie and Pecan Pie recipes, associated with Thanksgiving, began to appear in magazines in the early 1900’s.

Pumpkin chunking is a popular event in the state of Delaware.

The largest pumpkin pie on record was 12 feet in diameter.

Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel days of the year.

San Diego is the 3 rd most visited city in the U.S. on Thanksgiving.

most visited city in the U.S. on Thanksgiving. Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, is the busiest day of the year for plumbers.

There are 4 places in the U.S. names Turkey – Turkey Creek, LA., Turkey, Texas, Turkey, N.C., Turkey Creek, Az.

Well, this should keep you busy and give you something to think about on Thanksgiving. To each and every one of you, have a Safe and Happy Thanksgiving and don’t forget to wear your stretchy pants for the Thanksgiving meal.