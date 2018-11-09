Thank You For Joining Us

The Texas Hold ‘Em Tournament on October 27, 2018 was a success thanks in part to you! Together we raised $7,000 to support the programming at the Boys & Girls Club of Vista. Outcome-driven programs that emphasize academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles for our local kids who need the most support.

We hope you had a great time playing!

Thanks to the Boys & Girls Club of Vista Foundation who held this event in support of the Club, to our Silver Sponsors North County Ford and The Chaffin Family, to our food and beverage sponsors WildWood Crossing, Henebery Celebrated Whiskey, Pizza Port, Stone Brewing, Buffalo Wild Wings San Marcos and Cakes by Adella. And to our volunteers and committee members who bring it all together.

Save the Date!

Our 2019 Tournament will be held on September 21, 2019!

Jon Robershaw took some amazing photographs of the evening!

Check them out on the link below.