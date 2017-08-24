Thank you Beverly! – Guest Commentary

We have been going to Feliccia’s family-run deli, wedged in a small strip mall on 1011 S. Santa Fe Avenue in Vista, for at least 30 years. Indeed, my husband wouldn’t think of making his mother’s spaghetti sauce without a pound or two of Feliccia’s fennel-scented sausage. The family has been in the meat cutting and sausage making business for 39 years. Their artistry is felt in every bite, as it is in their soft rolls, baked daily on the premises, and served piping hot as soon as you take a seat in the restaurant. There is no other place for us for clam linguini or Italian wedding soup, or to purchase Arborio rice for risotto.

But walking into Feliccia’s recently was like stepping onto the set of Moonstruck, that charming movie about an Italian family living in Brooklyn.

From the Italian tunes playing softly in the background, to the checkered tablecloths and dozens of framed family pictures on the wall, the dining room felt, well, family-run. Sam or his wife are often the hosts, but the person who served us that evening was Beverly, possibly the best waitress I have ever encountered. From her dress to her hairstyle, to her speech, Beverly too, belonged on the set of Moonstruck. Discreet, attentive, solicitous, she made sure we kept to our schedule while savoring our meal. Would that Beverly impart her talent and expertise to a younger generation of waiters and waitresses. Did I mention she has a sense of humor, as well? She promised to make a necklace out of the shells discarded from my linguini with clams. See you again soon Beverly!

