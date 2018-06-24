|
The City of Carlsbad’s TGIF Concerts in the Parks kicks off June 22 at Stagecoach Community Park, located at 3420 Camino de los Coches. The outdoor concert series runs every Friday through Aug. 17, from 6 to 8 p.m., at community parks throughout the city. Venues open to the public at 4 p.m. Admission is free.
TGIF Concerts in the Parks Kicks Off
