Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  TGIF Concerts in the Parks Kicks Off 6/22

TGIF Concerts in the Parks Kicks Off 6/22

By   /  June 24, 2018  /  No Comments

    Print    

The City of Carlsbad’s TGIF Concerts in the Parks kicks off June 22 at Stagecoach Community Park, located at 3420 Camino de los Coches. The outdoor concert series runs every Friday through Aug. 17, from 6 to 8 p.m., at community parks throughout the city. Venues open to the public at 4 p.m. Admission is free.
    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 1 hour ago on June 24, 2018
  • By:
  • Last Modified: June 24, 2018 @ 10:47 am
  • Filed Under: North County

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

DAY HIKES IN AND AROUND OCEANSIDE

Read More →