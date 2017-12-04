Loading...
Texas Hold’em Tournament

By   /  December 4, 2017  /  No Comments

To Benefit The Boys & Girls Club of Vista
 February 10, 2018
Dinner: 5-6 pm — Play: 6-11 pm
Boys & Girls Club of Vista
Over $5000 in Prizes!
  • Register by Dec 15, 2017 – $100 and receive 500 bonus chips
  • Register by Jan 15, 2018 – $110 and receive 200 bonus chips
  • Register after Jan 15, 2018 – $125
  • Dinner, Wine and Beer included
  • Re-buys for the first 1 1/2 hours
  • Dinner only option $35      
  • 21 and older
  • Sponsorships Available

 

Event Sponsors:
Polly Williams
and
Loren Chaffin
For more information contact: 
Ellen Clark
 
About the author

Founder

