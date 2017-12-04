Texas Hold’em Tournament

Register by Dec 15, 2017 – $100 and receive 500 bonus chips

Register by Jan 15, 2018 – $110 and receive 200 bonus chips

Register after Jan 15, 2018 – $125

Dinner, Wine and Beer included

Re-buys for the first 1 1/2 hours

Dinner only option $35

21 and older

Sponsorships Available Event Sponsors: Polly Williams and Loren Chaffin For more information contact: Ellen Clark ellen@bgcvista.com 760-724-6606 410 W. California Ave., Vista Ca 92083 | www.bgcvista.org Boys & Girls Club of Vista