Terrorist Bomb Survivor Speaks at Vista Library

Author Jeanette Chaffee will speak on Thursday, October 19 at the Vista Library. Jeanette will share how she survived the TWA Flight 840 midair explosion of a terrorist bomb less than 14 feet from her. It is the only time in history passengers have survived after a bomb exploded aboard a commercial plane in the air.

In 1986, Chaffee was on the last leg of her 15 hour flight from Salem to Athens, Greece when 40 minutes before landing a bomb hidden underneath seat 10-F was detonated on the aircraft over Argos, Greece. The explosion blew a 9’ x 3’ hole in the side of the aircraft, ejecting five passengers to their death. Seven others on the flight were injured by shrapnel as the cabin suffered a rapid decompression. The remaining 110 passengers miraculously survived the attack as the pilot was able to make a successful landing in Athens.

Understandably, this incident would change Jeanette’s life forever. She says, “I believe I survived so that I can emphasize that now’s the time for each of us to make peace with God. There are no guarantees on life.” She has told her story through many broadcast and print media across four continents.

At the library event, a Q&A discussion will be included and she will sign copies of her book, Extravagant Graces: 23 Inspiring Stories of Facing Impossible Odds, which highlights Jeanette’s personal interviews of the most inspiring and influential people of our times, gathering a fantastic collection of intimate testimonials, many of which are included in her book which is available in stores or online. These exclusive experiences showcase the most difficult challenges faced by such high-profile Christians as Donnie Dee, Shirley Dobson, Anne Graham Lotz, Don Richardson, Elisabeth Elliot, Dr. Francis Schaeffer and Stephen Arterburn.

Chaffee seeks to inspire readers to trust in God during tough times by sharing these true stories of world-renowned musicians, missionaries, athletes, and speakers who survived the most distressing personal trials – and sometimes tragedies – in their lives with help from the Lord.

Chaffee is on a media tour with appearances at a wide range of events in the Los Angeles and San Diego areas of California. Her public events include author talks and book signings in four Barnes & Noble bookstores from October 15- 20 in Chino Hills, Temecula, Aliso Viejo, and San Diego. She will be interviewed by Christian journalist Dan Wooding for his Front Page Radio show which airs nationally and internationally. Chaffee will consult privately with San Diego Fire Battalion Chief Steven Lozano who heads the Fire Terrorism Liaison department. She will also meet with Acting Police Captain Paul Phillips and Police Officer Trevor Philips in the northwestern San Diego field office. They will discuss terrorism and she will make available her expertise should the need arise for assistance. In April, she met with Vista Mayor Judy Ritter in the mayor’s office on similar issues. Additionally, Chaffee will visit several regional libraries, meet staff members, and donate autographed copies of Extravagant Graces to their libraries.

In April of 2015, Jeanette flew to Tampa, Fla, to be interviewed by host Arthelene Rippy on the internationally televised Homekeepers show, viewed by 60 million people on the Christian Television Network. She was also a guest in August on Club 36, a global program on Watchmen Broadcasting. Additionally, in September, a film crew from the Christian Broadcasting Network came to Oregon to not only interview Jeanette but also to stage a re-enactment of the airplane bombing of Chaffee’s own story, “Terror in the Sky” which aired on the international TV program Turning Point in May 2016.

It can be seen on demand at http://turningpointzone.com/jeanette-chaffee-terror-in-the-sky/. Then in September 2016, Jeanette traveled to Toronto, Ont., Canada, where she appeared on the popular telecast 100 Huntley Street television show. Crossroads Christian Communications produces the daily program.

In October of 2015, Chaffee spent time with people in Roseburg, Oregon after the shooting massacre at Umpqua Community College. She talked with many folks at a make-shift memorial along a metal fence, as well as assisting at Mercy Hospital. Fire Chief Greg Marlar invited Jeanette to his office to consult with her about the terrorist tragedy. His team, District #2, was the first responders along with two detectives. He spoke to Jeanette of how one of his own firefighters, Justin Anspach, had lost his son Treven.

Jeanette has appeared on 20/20, CBS Evening News with Dan Rather, The 700 Club, and 100 Huntley Street. She has been quoted in The New York Times, USA Today, and Newsweek.

As an international speaker and author, Chaffee regularly speaks at church and community events, retreats, schools, and women’s group. She has written diverse national magazine articles and has been a published author for more than 50 years.

Follow her on social media for her speaking schedule, special discounts on her book, and find out more about her story at JeanetteChaffee.com, Twitter.com/JeanetteChaffee, or Facebook.com/Chaffee. To have Chaffee speak at a service or event, contact her at 503-612-9407.

Admission is free and open to the public. The event is Thursday, Oct. 19, 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Vista Library, 700 Eucalyptus Ave, Vista. For more information, call the library at 760-643.5117. Books will be available for purchase and book signing.