Terramar Restaurant Group -New Oaxacan Executive Chef at WildWood Crossing and Cantina

VISTA, CA., June, 2019 – Brothers Mike and Anthony Sarain, CEO and CFO of the Terramar Restaurant group, along with co-owners Dan and Catherine Roper and Clay and Kimberley McCarthy announced today that the North County restaurant and music venue, WildWood Crossing, has listened to their clientele and is making a strong pivot towards a dining experience featuring lighter, more adventurous options. They are proud to announce their new artisan-inspired menu, created by new Executive Chef, Wilfrido Valentin. Finally, great Mexican cuisine is available again in Vista. The new menu featuring American Fusion and Fine Mexican Cuisine will launch on Tuesday, June 11th.



The addition of a “Cantina” to the venue spotlights the updated direction. WildWood Crossing (and Cantina) has upgraded established favorites such as smoked prime rib, and steaks to grass fed Black Angus and continues to custom smoke their pork ribs. The restaurant will be adding a selection of seasonal salads featuring fresh fruit and bold botanicals. One entrée of note is named Seared Salmon Atop a Super-food Medley.

Executive Chef Wilfrido Valentin

Seared Salmon Atop a Super-food Medley

Patio view

A key component of the new direction is Executive Chef, Wilfrido Valentin, who brings his Oaxacan roots to the reinvented menu. Selections such as pork belly tacos or enchiladas in a rich, authentic mole sauce, will showcase his expertise with regional Mexican dishes. Vista finally has fine Mexican cuisine again! All sauces and marinades are created in house, along with WildWood Crossing smokehouse meats such as custom smoked turkey, and melt-in-your mouth smoked pastrami. Valentin will continue “cultivating” their relationship with local Sand ‘n Straw Farms to infuse fresh farm-to-table produce into his dining experience. In homage to the historic La Paloma Restaurant, who previously occupied the locale for three decades, Valentin will put his Oaxacan twist on their well-known Turkey Carnitas.

“We are incredibly stoked to have Chef Willy on board,” said Dan Roper, co-owner of WildWood Crossing. “He is a humble powerhouse of talent with exciting new ideas. He blew us away at his tasting. We couldn’t be more pleased.”



Since arriving from Oaxaca, Chef Valentine spent over twenty years honing his skills in well-known North County establishments such as Carl Strauss, Bellefleur, Macaroni Grill, King’s Fish House, and Canyons Restaurant, where he attained Executive Chef status.



WildWood Crossing will continue to focus on community events, exceptional customer service, and most notably, the best selection of live music in North County as some call it. Co-owner Anthony Sarain is a well known local musician as well as talent buyer for the venue. Sarain continues to deliver some of the best live music in San Diego… right here to Vista. The Tuesday Night Live Jam, is hosted by another well-known local musician, Evan Caleb Yearsly. Growing in popularity as a musicians hang-out, you can regularly see internationally known musicians such as James Harman and Laura Chavez.



CEO Mike Sarain says, “the name “Crossing” reflects our core concept of pairing unique foods, music, art, friends and community spirit. Adding “Cantina” reminds people of the heritage of our vibrant bar and its local vibe.” With a large, scenic patio overlooking Wildwood park, WildWood Crossing is a hub for friends and family to relax and enjoy it all. Their motto is, “Good food, good friends, good music. It’s all good at Wildwood.”

About Wildwood Crossing….

Located in Vista, CA, WildWood Crossing offers American Fusion and gourmet Mexican cuisine for lunch and dinner. The owners are brothers Mike and Anthony Sarain, Dan and Cathy Roper, and Clayton and Kimberly McCarthy. Executive Chef Wilfrido Valentin, has over 20 years of culinary and hospitality experience. WildWood Crossing and Cantina hosts a vibrant bar scene, regular live music, karaoke, book signings, local artist exhibits, special events and more. Located at 116 Civic Center Drive, it’s open Tuesday through Sunday. To learn more about WildWood Crossing (and Cantina), visit the website at: wildwoodcrossing.net.

