Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Tenth Fall Fun Festival

Tenth Fall Fun Festival

By   /  September 17, 2018  /  No Comments

    Print    

You are invited to join us as a vendor for the Fall Fun Festival at Alta Vista Botanical Gardens on October 8 from 10 am to 3 pm.  This FREE event will have 600-800 people attending – families, kids, seniors, student volunteers – enjoying the wonderful outdoors in our 14-acre Gardens.  Activities will include a scarecrow contest, bobbing for apples, face painting, decorating pumpkins, games, and crafts.  Our GrowGetters will have a lively plant sale, and Amigos Lions will be offering a BBQ lunch for sale.

Setup for the Saturday event is from 7–9 am and cleanup/takedown starts at 3:00 pm.

If you would be able to join us for our TENTH Fall Fun Festival as a vendor, please return the application with your check; PayPal is also available.  This promises to be our best event yet!

Here’s the schedule:  https://www.altavistabotanicalgardens.org/fall-fun-festival

Here’s the link for AVBG Fall Fun Festival vendor booths

https://www.altavistabotanicalgardens.org/fall-fun-festival-vendor-reg-form

If you haven’t discovered Alta Vista Botanical Gardens, we are open every day for a $5 entrance fee.  Memberships are available. The Gardens are located at the top of the hill in Brengle Terrace Park, at 1270 Vale Terrace Drive.

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 9 hours ago on September 17, 2018
  • By:
  • Last Modified: September 17, 2018 @ 8:53 pm
  • Filed Under: Local

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Vikings Conquer Vista Again at the 16th Annual Vista Viking Festival

Read More →