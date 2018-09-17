You are invited to join us as a vendor for the Fall Fun Festival at Alta Vista Botanical Gardens on October 8 from 10 am to 3 pm. This FREE event will have 600-800 people attending – families, kids, seniors, student volunteers – enjoying the wonderful outdoors in our 14-acre Gardens. Activities will include a scarecrow contest, bobbing for apples, face painting, decorating pumpkins, games, and crafts. Our GrowGetters will have a lively plant sale, and Amigos Lions will be offering a BBQ lunch for sale.

Setup for the Saturday event is from 7–9 am and cleanup/takedown starts at 3:00 pm.

If you would be able to join us for our TENTH Fall Fun Festival as a vendor, please return the application with your check; PayPal is also available. This promises to be our best event yet!

Here’s the schedule: https://www.altavistabotanicalgardens.org/fall-fun-festival

Here’s the link for AVBG Fall Fun Festival vendor booths

https://www.altavistabotanicalgardens.org/fall-fun-festival-vendor-reg-form

If you haven’t discovered Alta Vista Botanical Gardens, we are open every day for a $5 entrance fee. Memberships are available. The Gardens are located at the top of the hill in Brengle Terrace Park, at 1270 Vale Terrace Drive.