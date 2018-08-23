Loading...
Tenth Fall Fun Festival At Alta Vista Botanical Gardens

August 23, 2018

Come join the fun at the TENTH Fall Fun Festival in Vista.

Plan to come to Alta Vista Botanical Gardens (at the top of the hill inside Brengle Terrace Park) on Saturday,  October 20 between 10 am and 3 pm.

We will be celebrating Fall with a make-it-on-site scarecrow contest, crafts, decorating pumpkins, bobbing for apples and music for the kids – and best of all, the event is FREE!

The Festival includes food for sale, a great Plant Sale, and vendors.  Walk the 14 acres of Gardens filled with rare plants, our new Discovery Trail, Breceda sculptures and intriguing water features.

The Gardens are open every day for a $5 entry fee, free for members.

Volunteers and Vendors welcome contact: volunteeravbg@gmail.com

Altavistabotanicalgardens.org

