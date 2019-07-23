Photo courtesy of Georgia Ensemble Theatre

Photo credit Dan Carmody

ROSEMARY CLOONEY: Her unparalleled talent and unbridled personality made her a legend.

Tenderly

The Rosemary Clooney Musical August 15th – 25th, 2019

By Janet Yates Vogt and Mark Friedman – Directed by Michael Marotta

Featuring Rachel Sorsa as Rosemary Clooney

Based on the life of Rosemary Clooney, who was hailed as America’s favorite girl singer. In this exhilarating and inspiring new musical biography, it offers a fresh, personal and poignant picture of the woman whose unparalleled talent and unbridled personality made her a legend. We learn both the story of her successes on film, radio, and TV, as well as her personal struggles. The show features many of her signature hits, including “Hey There (you with the stars in your eyes),” “Tenderly,” and “Come On-A My House.” Indulge yourself in a musical that will leave you cheering at her triumphant comeback and singing these unforgettable songs.

Don’t Miss This

Ideation by Aaron Loeb – July 22, 2019

Aaron Loeb brings a dark comic edge to this psychological suspense thriller, in which a group of corporate consultants work together on a mysterious and ethically ambiguous project. As the lines between right and wrong are blurred, these characters must navigate the cognitive dissonances and moral dilemmas to decide for themselves if everything is, as it really seems.

