Tenderly – The Rosemary Clooney Musical

By   /  July 22, 2019  /  No Comments

Photo courtesy of Georgia Ensemble Theatre
Photo credit Dan Carmody

ROSEMARY CLOONEY: Her unparalleled talent and unbridled personality made her a legend.

Tenderly 
The Rosemary Clooney Musical August 15th – 25th, 2019
By Janet Yates Vogt and Mark Friedman – Directed by Michael Marotta
Featuring Rachel Sorsa as Rosemary Clooney

Based on the life of Rosemary Clooney, who was hailed as America’s favorite girl singer. In this exhilarating and inspiring new musical biography, it offers a fresh, personal and poignant picture of the woman whose unparalleled talent and unbridled personality made her a legend. We learn both the story of her successes on film, radio, and TV, as well as her personal struggles. The show features many of her signature hits, including “Hey There (you with the stars in your eyes),” “Tenderly,” and “Come On-A My House.” Indulge yourself in a musical that will leave you cheering at her triumphant comeback and singing these unforgettable songs.

