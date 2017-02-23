The TEN Tenors “The Power of TEN” 20th Anniversary Tour

Sunday, February 26, 2017 -California Center for the Arts, Escondido – 340 N. Escondido Blvd. – Escondido, CA 92025

Tickets: $35-70 / 7:30 pm

Escondido, CA — California Center for the Arts, Escondido proudly presents international singing sensation The TEN Tenors as they return to the U.S. on their 20th Anniversary tour for an appearance on Sunday, February 26, 2017 in the Concert Hall at 7:30 pm. The Power of TEN is a celebration of exhilarating songs for which The TEN Tenors are now world-renowned. As one of Australia’s greatest entertainment powerhouses, The TEN Tenors have performed for over 90 million people worldwide. Interviews and hi-res photos are available upon request.

The Power of TEN proves the group can successfully take on the most dynamic songs in the world, soaring through Rock and Pop anthems, and giving them their unmistakable tenorial treatment. In this electrifying night of world-class entertainment, ‘the Vocal Wonder from Down Under’ will perform beloved classics by Puccini, Rossini and Verdi as well as artists as eclectic as Michael Jackson, David Bowie, Bruno Mars, Fun. and the Everly Brothers.

The TEN Tenors have performed alongside countless luminaries, including John Travolta, Keith Urban, Rod Stewart, Alanis Morissette, Willie Nelson and Christina Aguilera. They’ve also appeared on television for some of the biggest broadcast events such as Oprah Winfrey’s “Ultimate Australian Adventure,” the Jerry Lewis “MDA Telethon,” Poland’s 2012 UEFA Cup in Warsaw and The Today Show! Their remarkable achievements don’t stop there, they’ve had six platinum and gold records and have sold over 3.5 million concert tickets.

Their show truly has something for everyone as longtime serving member Paul Gelsumini says, “The best part of being in this group is being able to sing whatever we want to sing from all music genres, be it classical, rock or even diva pop, and seeing the delight and surprise on audience members faces in that split moment when they realize what we are singing next; it’s such a buzz and so much fun when seemingly conservative audience members get up and dance in their seats.”

The group’s producer, D-J Wendt adds, “In the early days people only wanted to hear arias, nowadays people are screaming out for pop songs, arias and rock anthems. We promise to give you all of that and much more in our 20th anniversary year. This is a no holds barred show, right from the first song everyone will know that we plan to leave nothing in the tank by the end of the show.”

Witness The TEN Tenors unmistakable charm, camaraderie and vocal power at the Center on February 26, 2017!

