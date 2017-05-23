Teens: Volunteer at the Vista Library!

Are you a teen looking to volunteer over the summer? Do you need volunteer hours for college applications, high school requirements, or work experience? Do you want to help your community and make a difference? If you are between the ages of 13-17 and can commit to working a minimum of 30 hours this summer, then the Vista Library wants your help!

During the summer the Vista Library offers different volunteer opportunities to teens. Duties include but are not limited to:

Helping customers sign-up for the Summer Reading Challenge (SRC) and give out reading incentives/prizes for completions

Working directly with Librarians and help set-up, run, and break down library SRC programs

Learning valuable customer service skills as a circulation assistant

Participating in Feeding San Diego’s Summer Food Service Program and help distribute free lunches to children

If you are interested in any of the opportunities listed above, please attend one of the following orientations taking place in the teen room at the Vista Library (no registration is required).

Orientations dates and times:

Saturday, May 27th 10:00 AM

Saturday, June 3rd 10:00 AM

Thursday, June 8th 3:00 PM

Saturday, June 10th 10:00 AM

Feeding San Diego Summer Lunch Training will be held on Friday, June 9th at 3:30pm in the Vista Library’s Community Room.

Please contact Vista Library staff if you are unable to attend one of the volunteer orientations (or do not want to volunteer specifically for the Summer Reading Challenge, but still want to volunteer). For any additional questions, please call the Vista Library at (760) 643-5100.