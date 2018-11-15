Teens Launch Sticker Shock for Thanksgiving Week

Campaign reminds Adults and Family Members to not provide alcohol to minors.

What: Students Unite in Prevention and Policy (SUPP) and the North Coastal Prevention Youth Coalition (NCPYC) come together to present a “Sticker Shock” campaign at over a dozen alcohol retail stores in Oceanside and Vista. Their efforts are to prevent underage drinking at parties for the holidays. From ‘Drinksgiving’ to ‘Blackout Wednesday,’ Thanksgiving week has been associated with binge drinking, particularly for young adults and, especially for those students coming home for the holidays to visit friends and family. This campaign serves as a friendly reminder for party hosts that providing alcohol to those under 21 is against the law.

WHEN: Monday, November 19, 2018 at 10:00 a.m.

WHERE: BEGIN at CHEVRON, 3490 Marron Rd., Oceanside, CA 92056

Teams of youth and adults will visit over a dozen alcohol retail stores in Vista and Oceanside.

WHO: North Coastal Prevention Youth Coalition (NCPYC) members, Students Unite on Prevention and Policy (SUPP) members and Cristi Walker, Program Specialist with MADD.

WHY:

All San Diego County cities have a Social Host Ordinance, often called “house party laws.” These laws make it illegal to provide an environment where underage drinking takes place, regardless of who provides the alcohol. Violators can face fines, cost-recovery fees for police and emergency services, and potential jail time.

Party hosts can avoid citations by: verifying the age of all guests, controlling access to alcohol to those under 21 and supervising minors.

Of the more than 400 “Social Host” citations written countywide between 2008 and 2014, the vast majority (69 percent) were issued to young adults (aged 18-25), and another 15 percent were written to juveniles under the age of 18. (Center for Community Research, 2015 DHCS Substance Use Disorders Statewide Conference).

From 2012 to 2016, over 800 people died in alcohol-impaired-driving crashes during the Thanksgiving holiday period (6:00 p.m. Wednesday to 5:59 a.m. Monday), making it the deadliest holiday on our roads. (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration).

Alcohol is the number one drug of choice for American youth and kills more youth than all other illicit drugs combined. (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

Annually, about 5,000 people under the age of 21 die from alcohol-related injuries including alcohol-related traffic fatalities, homicides, suicides and other unintentional injuries. (National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence)

About the North Coastal Prevention Coalition

The North Coastal Prevention Coalition aims to reduce the harm of alcohol, tobacco, marijuana and other drugs in the cities of Carlsbad, Oceanside and Vista through community action, education, support and collaboration. Funded in part by the County of San Diego, HHSA, Behavioral Health Services, with a contract to Vista Community Clinic. Visit www.northcoastalpreventioncoalition.org