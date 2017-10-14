October 15-21 is National Teen Driver Safety Week.

During this time, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department wants to encourage parents to talk with their teenagers about how safe and responsible driving habits can save their lives and those of others.

One way a new teen driver can learn about the rules of the road is by taking part in the Sheriff’s Start Smart program.

The FREE two-hour class is designed for new drivers and their parents/guardians to teach them about their responsibilities while behind the wheel.

Deputies will discuss the conditions of a provisional license, as well as Social Host rules in San Diego County. Students and parents will also watch graphic videos which vividly show the dangers of impaired and distracted driving.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports 1,972 drivers, ages 15-18, were involved in fatal collisions across the United States in 2015. During that same time period in California, 283 teens were behind the wheel at the time of fatal collisions, and 63 percent of those young drivers were at fault.

Parents: make teen driving safety a priority. Encourage your teenagers to enroll in the Start Smart program. For a list of classes near you, visit: www.sdsheriff.net/startsmart. To learn more about Social Host rules in San Diego County, visit: www.sdsheriff.net/social-host.