Tee Time For Charity – Rotary Club of San Marcos

TEE TIME FOR CHARITY
The Rotary Club of San Marcos is proud to announce its annual Charity Golf Tournament on Monday, August 14, 2017 at the beautiful Twin Oaks Golf Course in San Marcos. This year the event is presented by Pima Medical Institute in San Marcos. The Pima Medical Institute has offered health care training programs for over 45 years nationwide. We are proud to partner with them in supporting the strong educational hub of San Marcos. Their new campus opens this fall!
Rotary is a leadership organization of local business, professional and civic leaders. We fund high school and college scholarships, Meals on Wheels, 4th of July fireworks, polio eradication, Thousand Smiles cleft palate surgeries, Boys & Girls Club of San Marcos, the San Marcos High School Music & Color Guard Programs, Marine family support, and many more worthwhile projects that improve children’s lives.
For more information on the tournament you can email sanmarcosrotary@gmail.com.