Tee Time For Charity – Rotary Club of San Marcos

TEE TIME FOR CHARITY

Monday, August 14, 2017

The Rotary Club of San Marcos is proud to announce its annualat the beautiful Twin Oaks Golf Course in San Marcos. This year the event is presented by. The Pima Medical Institute has offered health care training programs for over 45 years nationwide. We are proud to partner with them in supporting the strong educational hub of San Marcos. Their new campus opens this fall!