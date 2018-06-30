Loading...
Teddy Bear Hugs For Children At Vista Community Clinic

June 30, 2018

The Vista Community Clinic provides the community with essential services designed to keep people healthy.  Through donations from the community, the clinic is able to set up a safety net for children who otherwise would go without the medical care they need, or end up in a hospital emergency room.  On June 23rd,  the members of GFWC Contemporary Women of North County (CWONC) brought their scissors and sewing machines to the San Marcos Community Center.  During the club’s “Sew In”, members were able to create 71 handmade teddy bears.  These bears will be donated to the Clinic so that each child, receiving medical or dental care, will have a friend to “hug”.   Visit:  www.cwonc.org www.cfwc.org   www.gfwc.org

L-R Back Row: Claudia Giardina, Susan Walsh, Sandye Vaughn, Arlene Butterman-Cope, Kathryn Shattuck, Linda Breen, Jeanne Hawkins, Katie DeWillie.
Left to right Front Row: Madeline Condon (front of table), Connie Kemp, Sandy Youngdale, Cheryl Prather, Karen Youngdale

