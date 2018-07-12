Ted Owen, President & CEO of Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce Announces Retirement

CARLSBAD, CA – Ted Owen, long-time president and CEO of the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce ( www.carlsbad.org ), has announced that he will retire effective January 2019. Owen first came to the Chamber in 2004, after retiring as president and publisher of the San Diego Business Journal (a position he held twice). Previous to that he was an executive for the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce. Owen also had a successful 22-year career in the military, where he attained the rank of captain and served as public information officer for the Marines at Camp Pendleton and the Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego.

“I’ve been deeply honored to have dedicated the past 14 years to the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce,” said Owen. “When I came to the Chamber, I had spent 23 years in the business world,” Owen added. “I learned a lot about business then, but the last 14 years have taught me many new things about the importance of providing our businesses with the resources they need to succeed, and to cheer them on as they move forward.”

The Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce promotes business through member services, economic development, community development, and public policy that balances economic prosperity with the quality of life. Its strategy for engagement focuses on five core competencies: building a strong local economy, promoting the community, providing networking and professional development opportunities, representing business before government, and political action. Under Owen’s leadership, the organization represents more than 1,300 businesses, which provide employment to approximately 53,000 people.

“Ted has excelled at developing relationships with members, the board of directors, elected officials, the military and other community-based organizations that have a stake in Carlsbad’s success” said Chairman of the Board of the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce, Ahmed Haque. “He is a true advocate for businesses of all sizes and for large infrastructure projects like the desalination and power plant projects in the face of significant opposition. He has cultivated constructive relationships with local government, both with elected officials and senior staff, and led the Chamber through a period of economic downturn to a position of financial security. Ted has mentored many businesspeople like myself, who have relied on his knowledge of the community, his broad relationships and political instincts.”

In his leadership capacity, Owen wrote and advocated for the current Carlsbad Noise and Entertainment Ordinance, which reduced rowdiness, fighting and excess noise in the Carlsbad Village, while still allowing people to have a good time listening to music, dancing and socializing. He championed the construction and operation of the Claude “Bud” Lewis Carlsbad Desalination Plant, considered the largest, most technologically advanced and energy-efficient seawater desalination plant in the nation. He also supported the construction of a new Power Plant to replace the Encina Power Station with a smaller and lower building.

Under Owen’s watch, the Chamber launched the Military Mentoring Initiative that assisted military members with transitioning to civilian life. The program gave active service members in the last stages of their military service and their spouses, the opportunity to gain valuable experience in the workforce through job shadowing and coaching provided by participating North County businesses and organizations. Of the 250 veterans who met the criteria to join the program, 60% got job offers and others went to college on the GI Bill.

Owen also spearheaded the creation and development of the Small Business Success Center, which is dedicated to assisting small business members with maintaining and expanding their business. Services provided include counseling, planning, knowledge and research to get a small business going in the right direction. He has overseen the publication of the Carlsbad Business Journal, the Chamber’s website and newsletter and other publications, which have won several awards and recognition from different organizations such as the Western Association of Chamber Executives (WACE) and the San Diego Press Club.

A media expert, Owen also created, produced, and hosted the “North County Business in Focus”, a television show that profiled Chamber members.

The Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce has launched a nationwide search for a replacement for Owen. For further information and/or to apply, please go to www.carlsbad.org/ceo.