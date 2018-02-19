Teaching Empathy and Kindness at California Avenue

Special education classrooms can be limiting in the sense that they don’t always allow students with special needs to interact with their general education peers. One school, however, is changing that. In a recent WAVEpod episode, Rachel Schmidt, Principal of California Avenue Elementary School in Vista Unified School District, spoke about why her school and her students are so great. Special education classrooms can be limiting in the sense that they don’t always allow students with special needs to interact with their general education peers. One school, however, is changing that. In a recent WAVEpod episode, Rachel Schmidt, Principal of California Avenue Elementary School in Vista Unified School District, spoke about why her school and her students are so great.

California Avenue Elementary School is a comprehensive, fully integrated preschool and elementary school for children with special needs and general education students. Principal Schmidt could not be more proud of what her school accomplishes. “I am so blessed to be the site leader here. I work with a remarkable group of staff members, parents, and children, and we’re very fortunate to be able to make such a difference in their lives each and every day.”

California Avenue Elementary has drawn rave reviews from students and parents. Students with special needs share classrooms with students in general education, and over the last several years the number of general education students has increased. All students receive the education they need to move into kindergarten, thanks to the district equipping each classroom with developmentally appropriate preschool technology and implementing a comprehensive preschool curriculum that is aligned with the state’s standards.

California Avenue is comprehensive not only because there are general education and special education students in the same classroom, but also because students have access to a full range of specialists right on campus. The school shares a building with California Children Services (CCS) Medical Therapy Unit. Available specialists include speech and language pathologists, adaptive PE teachers, and occupational and physical therapists. Schmidt believes this is a benefit that sets California Avenue apart since “other districts around us don’t have that comprehensive center. Instead they have their students on elementary campuses where the provision of services looks very different.”

Celebrating student growth… C alifornia Avenue’s philosophy is “never say never”. Students have, for example, arrived being nonverbal, with their doctors cautioning that they may never talk. But because the students are so young, teachers assume the best and set high expectations. Parents tend to be pleasantly surprised with the progress their children make under the right circumstances and with early intervention. Principal Schmidt is proud of her staff and her students. “We celebrate successes all the time,” she says.

Early intervention is critical. “We made quite an effort to bring more general education peers to California Avenue because we know that children with delays need to be in the least restrictive environment possible,” says Schmidt. “This means being with their general education peers.”

The benefits to students is clear. Children with special needs are in classes with peers who are age appropriate in verbal, social and play skills, who can be a model to the students with delays.

And some of the most significant benefits are to the general education students. There’s no better proof of the character development of California Avenue students than the kindergarten teachers at other schools, who can tell which students are coming from California Avenue because of their social/emotional skills and their overall readiness for kindergarten.

Principal Schmidt says, “General education students leave this program kinder, more patient, more gentle, and with a lifelong perspective of inclusion and being comfortable around individuals that they meet with special needs.” Teachers are actively creating more empathetic and compassionate students, who will carry that empathy for others to kindergarten and, hopefully, through their whole lives. The integrative programs at California Avenue are a win-win for all students.

The California Avenue Community… California Avenue hosts parents on campus on a regular basis. There are trainings, tours, teacher meetings, and other events that help the school have a community feel. Parents are comfortable on campus.

There are a number of other features that make California Avenue an optimal pre-school environment. One of the most unique is the indoor therapy pool at the neighboring Mary Lou Clack Center. An aquatic specialist, who is also a lifeguard, is on staff so that kids can swim in their adaptive PE classes. (Though the pool is at California Avenue, it’s open to all students in Vista Unified. There is even a monthly family day at the pool!)

In addition to the therapy pool, there are three different sensory rooms, a K9 companion program that brings in therapy dogs (unsurprisingly, it’s a huge hit), and a student computer lab. Schmidt says, “We’ve been able to maintain a model preschool for our North County community.”

Anyone who is interested in California Avenue is welcome to schedule a visit. Tours are conducted regularly, and the teachers are comfortable having observers in the classroom. Just talk to Principal Schmidt and she’ll be happy to escort you around the campus.