Taylor Ahearn Drafted in 32nd Round by Boston Red Sox

SAN MARCOS, Calif. – Cal State San Marcos senior pitcher Taylor Ahearn was selected by the Boston Red Sox in the 32nd round of the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft. Ahearn was taken as the 971st pick in the 2017 draft.

“We are thrilled for Taylor and his family,” said CSUSM Head Baseball Coach Matt Guiliano . “The Boston Red Sox organization made a great decision by selecting Taylor. He goes about things the right way on and off the field and had set being selected in the draft as one of his goals. Today he accomplished that. He understands the work ethic that he needs to have in order to be successful and we wish him the best as he begins his professional baseball career.”

The right-handed hurler was named NCBWA West Region and CCAA Pitcher of the Week for April 3-9 after collecting two victories in the Stanislaus State series, picking up a win in relief in the series opener before throwing a complete-game shutout the next day.

Ahearn led the CCAA in innings pitched (99.1) and finished second in striking out batters looking (31) during the regular season. He finished his senior campaign with a 4.08 ERA and a 7-7 record.

Ahearn is the first Cougar drafted since 2013 and fourth overall. James Dykstra was selected by the Chicago White Sox in the sixth round (183rd overall) of the 2013 draft and Anthony Renteria was picked by the San Diego Padres in the 39th round (1,185th overall) in the 2012 draft. CSUSM’s first draftee was Johnny Omahen who was selected by the Florida Marlins in the 35th round (1,063rd overall) in 2011.