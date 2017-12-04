Tax Credit Workshop for Local Businesses

Friends,

Do you own a business or know anyone that does? I wanted to share with you this information about the California Competes Tax Credit workshop that is happening in San Diego this Friday.

Before submitting your application between January 2 and January 22, 2018, attending this workshop can help you learn about available resources, how this program can expand your business, and give you the opportunity to ask questions to a representative of the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz).

This workshop is free and open to the public, and you can find out more about the workshop by clicking here.

It’s an honor to serve you.

Joel Anderson, Senator

P.S. If you have family or friends who would be interested in receiving this information, please forward this email to them. If you were forwarded this email and would like to receive helpful information like this in the future, please click here to sign up for my newsletter.

Email: senator.anderson@sen.ca.gov