Taste of Vista Returns to Downtown Vista June 21st

TR Robertson … The Vista Village Business Association will once again sponsor the Taste of Vista, this year on Wednesday, June 21st. Last year over 1,100 people took part in sampling food, wine and brews from numerous local restaurants, wineries and breweries. Jeffrey Frankel, Director of the Vista Village Business Association, said they expect over 25 restaurants to be involved and numerous breweries and wineries. Six or seven of those participating are involved for the first time.

Tickets are divided by those who want beer, wine and restaurant samples for $40 presale and $45 at the door and those that only want food samples for $25 presale and $30 at the door. Music will be provided by Ashely Hollander and James Wells as those participating wander down Main St. and parts of Indiana and Citrus. The money raised by the Association goes to support VVBA programs and initiatives such as the Free Wi-Fi downtown, art beautification projects, holiday lighting and other programs.

The restaurants/businesses signed up to participate up to this point include: 508 Tavern, Ciao Restaurante Italiano, Cinepolis, Cold Stone Creamery, Connie’s, The Etoufee Café on Wheels, Flying Pig & Kitchen, Frazier Farms Market, Gianni’s Gourmet Café, Lamppost Pizza, Little Cakes Cupcake Kitchen, Mrs. Taco, Narvalo Ice Cream, Oggi’s Pizza and Brewing Company, Rosati’s Pizza, Rubio’s, Souplantation, Tortilleria Los Reyes, Urbn Pizza, When Pigs Fly BBQ, Vista Village Pub, Vista Way Café and The Yellow Deli. Those attending will be able to vote for your favorite restaurant to win the “Golden Fork” award.

The breweries and wineries signed up include: 2 Plank Vineyards, Backstreet Brewery, Barrel Harbor Brewing, Battlemage Brewery, Bear Roots Brewing Co., Belching Beaver Brewery, Booze Brothers Brewing Co., Brooking Vineyards, Indian Joe Brewery, International Wines, Mother Earth Brew Co., Prohibition Brewing Co., Twisted Horn Mead & Cider, ad Wavelength Brewing Co.

Mr. Frankel stated, “Taste of Vista is a terrific event showcasing the local area eateries, breweries ad wineries. New, this year, is some downtown businesses which will welcome attendees into their “bricks & mortar” businesses for a taste. This opens up to new and returning businesses and allows attendees to feel the ambiance of each establishment. Our Sip Stops will also be inside of local businesses making for a chance to add shopping into your evening of entertainment.”

Tickets are available online at www.vvba.org. The event will take place Wednesday, June 21st from 5 pm to 8 pm in Downtown Historic Vista.