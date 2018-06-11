Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Taste of Vista

Taste of Vista

By   /  June 11, 2018  /  No Comments

    Print    

Vista Village Association presents the 10th Annual  Taste of Vista on Wednesday, June 20th from 5 pm to 8 pm.

Event features local Breweries. Wineries, and Restaurants.

Tickets available on line at  TOV2018.eventbrite.com

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 8 hours ago on June 11, 2018
  • By:
  • Last Modified: June 12, 2018 @ 12:31 am
  • Filed Under: Local

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Items On City Council Agenda- Tuesday

Read More →