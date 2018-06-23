Taste of Vista Huge Success in Downtown Historic Vista

TR Robertson — Vista, CA…..The Downtown Historic Vista streets and the area around Cinepolis in the Vista Village were filled with hundreds of satisfied customers on Wednesday as the annual Taste of Vista, presented by the Vista Village Business Association, celebrated their 10th anniversary with numerous restaurants, breweries and wineries offered a sampling of food and drink items from their establishments.

This annual event was coordinated by Debbie Medrano, from Five Star Events, and her assistant Tammy Pollock and numerous volunteers. This is Debbie and Tammy’s 3rd year coordinating the Taste of Vista and as Debbie said, “This is a great community event where friends and neighbors are offered an opportunity to see what restaurants and drinking establishments of Vista offer and for them to showcase their businesses”.

In the Historic area, the streets of Citrus, Main, Indiana, Broadway were lined with tents as well as Sip and Stop stations for the wineries and breweries. By the Cinepolis Theatre, Little Cupcakes, Coldstone Creamery, Lamppost Pizza and Cinepolis offered samples as well. Shuttle service was offered from Lamppost Pizza to Mother Earth Brew Company for people who could not find a parking space in the downtown area. After checking in on Indiana Street, patrons were given a map to wear that outlined where the vendors were located, a plastic glass (sponsored by US Foods and Townsquare Realty Group, and a gold coin to vote on your favorite restaurant for this event. The gold coins were to drop in buckets to vote for the winner of the Golden Fork Award. Last year’s winner was 508 Tavern. Close by the entrance SoCal Peanut Gal passed out boiled peanuts.

This year, the Golden Fork Award was awarded to Dale & Tammy of When Pigs Fly. At their tent they served up bits of beef brisket, pork and hot smoked peach cobbler. The Golden Fork is awarded to the favorite eatery at the Taste of Vista.

This year 23 restaurants, 14 breweries, 1 winery and 1 distillery took part in the event. Medrano said they expected a crowd of 700-800, which would be more than last year.

Photos by Carolyn Robertson

The food offered was varied and delicious. Listing all of the offerings would be too lengthy, but to give readers an idea of the food samplings available, these are a few of the selections chosen. Etouffee Café on Wheels served Bad Ass Mac & Cheese, Islands offered mini burger sliders, 508 Tavern had tasty Spicy Korean BBQ Tacos, Ciao had penne blush pasta, Pegah’s served potatoes with biscuits & gravy, Partake had their gourmet house burger in meatball form, Rubio’s offered Chimichurri steak tacos, Vista Way Café served their bread pudding with butter rum sauce, Flying Pig had several styles of bruschetta and Kyla and Brittany from Vista Village Pub served up fried duck wings. This is but a small sampling of what those taking part in the Taste of Vista snacked on.

The other restaurants taking part in the event were Rancho Grande Mexican Food, Lamppost Pizza, Souplantation, Cold Stone Creamery, Oggi’s Wildwood, Leucadia Pizzeria, Frazier Farms, Love Mexican.com (a 1 meal a day delivery to your door), Urbn Pizza, Mother’s Provisions, Little Cakes Cupcakes, and Cinepolis.

The winery and breweries taking part were pouring in many of the business establishments in the downtown area and these served as Sip Stops. Prohibition was pouring Ruby Red and Gingo Loco in 1st Step Athletics, Twisted Horn Meadery poured in the Back Fence Society on Citrus and Wavelength Brewery poured in Embroidery Image. On Main Street you could sample Mother Earth’s Ginger Blonde or Power of Love IPA at Twice on Main Street. Other breweries and wineries offering samples of their products included 117 West Spirits, 2 Plank Vineyards, Booze Brothers Brewing, Oggi’s Brewhouse, Belching Beaver Brewery, Backstreet Brewery, Battle Mage Brewing, Henebery Spirits, Toolbox Brewing, Ebullition Brew Works, Bear Roots Brew Co. and Latitude 33 Brewing.

Musical entertainment was provided by the Wildwood House Blues Band and Ashley Hollander as people wandered up and down the streets. Also in attendance was a number of Vista’s royalty helping different restaurants mark the food and drink cards each person were given at the check-in tent. Some of those in attendance included Miss Teen Pride Jessica Heatherly, Miss Pride of Vista Madison Hughes, Teen Princess Mikaela Alvarado, Teen Princess Sandy Duran and Vista Princess Priscila Campos. Newly crowned royalty attending their first service event were Vista Princess Angel Nunez, Vista Princess Desiree Rearte, Miss Vista Jordan Hitchens and Vista Teen Princess Sarah Guzman.

Sponsors for this year’s Taste of Vista included NC Daily Star, Townsquare Realty Group, Wildwood Restaurant and Bar, US Foods, EDCO Quality Lock & Safe, Bear Roots Brewing, Islands Fine Burgers and Embroidery Image.

Each year the Taste of Vista grows in popularity and with the number of people attending as well as the number of eateries and breweries and wineries in attendance. The addition of new businesses in the downtown area will only add to those taking part. Scheduled for opening in the coming months is Swami’s Café Vista on Tuesday, June 26, Brooklyn Boyz Pizza on July 10 and Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers on July 24.