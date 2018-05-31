Taste of Vista 2018

Join us for this Year’s most delicious event! Calling all food lovers, come experience the 10th Annual Taste of Vista, Wednesday, June 20, 2018 from 5:00pm-8:00pm. Walk along Downtown Vista’s tree-lined sidewalks enjoying bites & beverages from Vista restaurants, breweries, wineries and distilleries, all while enjoying live music scattered throughout the Historic Downtown. The Food & Beverage ticket holders will receive a 10th Anniversary and limited edition taste cup.

Each year, our neighborhood’s one-of-a-kind eateries & craft beverage makers gather in one place for food & drink lovers to enjoy and sample popular dishes, including appetizers, entrees, desserts and craft beverages. This is your opportunity to get a taste and sip from many restaurants in Vista all in one night!

Taste of Vista ticket holders can choose from two types of tickets:

Food Taste Only ticket or a combined Food and Beverage Taste ticket.

Food Taste Only ticket holders will receive:

Taste Card, which lists all participating restaurants

Combined Food and Beverage Taste ticket holders receive:

Taste Card, which lists all participating restaurants

Sip Stop Card, which lists all participating breweries and wineries

10th Anniversary and limited edition taste cup for the first 500 attendees.

All Taste and Sip Stop Cards will have a listing of the restaurants and craft beverages being offered and where to find them. Participants can go from booth to booth to enjoy the different bites in addition to visiting multiple retail shops to indulge in the Sip Stops. Ticket holders will receive a stamp on their Taste Card or Sip Stop Card throughout the event!

Everyone will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite restaurant to win the Taste of Vista Golden Fork Award. Honor last year’s winner 508 Tavern by visiting their location on S. Santa Fe.

FAQs

What time can we check-in?…

Early check-in begins at 4:00pm the day of the event. We want to encourage 4:00-5:00pm check-in to avoid the lines. Our tastings however, won’t serve until 5pm. Guests can enjoy Happy Hour at the downtown restaurants.

Are there ID or minimum age requirements to enter the event?…

Food Taste only ticket: No, there is no age restriction to enter the even for a Food Taste only ticket.

Food & Beverage Taste ticket:

Yes, you must be 21+ years of age to purchase and use the combined Food & Beverage Taste ticket. A valid government issued photo ID will be required for entry into the event.

What are my transportation/parking options for getting to and from the event?…

The NCTD Vista Transit Center is a short 1 block walk from Historic Main Street. You can take the Sprinter Line or Breeze bus to this location.

Parking will be available in the public parking lots and street parking throughout Downtown Vista.

How can I contact the organizer with any questions? …

If you have any questions about our registration, please contact us:

By phone number: 760-414-9391

By email: tasteofvista@vvba.org

By visiting this page on our website: www.vvba.org

Do I have to bring my printed ticket to the event? …

Yes, please bring your printed ticket to the event to gain entry into the event. You ticket is attached to your order confirmation email.

Is my registration fee or ticket transferrable?…

No

Is it ok if the name on my ticket or registration doesn’t match the person who attends? …

Yes. If you purchased the combined Food and Beverage Taste ticket, you must be 21+ years of age. A valid government issued photo ID will be required for entry into the event.

How old do you have to be to purchase the combined Food & Beverage Taste ticket? …

You must be 21+ years of age to purchase and use the combined Food & Beverage Taste ticket. A valid government issued photo ID will be required for entry into the event.

What’s the refund policy? ..

All ticket sales are final. Tickets cannot be refunded unless the event is cancelled. In the event of the cancellation of an event, only a refund of the face value of the ticket will be provided. Ticket service fees will not be refunded. Tickets will not be refunded if event is rescheduled for a future date. This ticket is not redeemable for cash. Unauthorized or unlawful resale or attempted resale is grounds for seizure and cancellation without compensation. This event will be held rain or shine. Reproduction of this ticket is not permitted.