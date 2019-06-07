Join us for this year’s most delicious event! Calling all food lovers, come experience the 11th Annual Taste of Vista, Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 5:00pm-8:00pm. Walk along Downtown Vista’s tree-lined sidewalks enjoying bites & beverages from Vista restaurants, breweries, wineries and distilleries, all while enjoying live music scattered throughout the Historic Downtown. The Food & Beverage ticket holders will receive a taste cup.

Each year, our neighborhood’s one-of-a-kind eateries & craft beverage makers gather in one place for food & drink lovers to enjoy and sample popular dishes, including appetizers, entrees, desserts and craft beverages. This is your opportunity to get a taste and sip from many restaurants in Vista all in one night!

Taste of Vista ticket holders can choose from two types of tickets:

Food Taste Only ticket or a combined Food and Beverage Taste ticket.

Food Taste Only ticket holders will receive: Taste Card, which lists all participating restaurants



Combined Food and Beverage Taste ticket holders receive: Taste Card, which lists all participating restaurants Sip Stop Card, which lists all participating breweries and wineries

Taste cup for the first 400 attendees.



All Taste and Sip Stop Cards will have a listing of the restaurants and craft beverages being offered and where to find them. Participants can go from booth to booth to enjoy the different bites in addition to visiting multiple retail shops to indulge in the Sip Stops. Ticket holders will receive a stamp on their Taste Card or Sip Stop Card throughout the event!