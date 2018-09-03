The Taste of San Marcos returns to North City!

Saturday, September 8th, 12 PM – 4 PM. – 250 North City Drive, San Marcos, CA 92078 Join us for the best bites & sips from the growing culinary and beverage scene in San Marcos!

Enjoy walking from booth-to-booth for an array of delectable eats or UPGRADE your experience to include UNLIMITED sips of amazing craft brew, cider & wine – all by local & independent acclaimed wineries and breweries.

We’ve got a terrific list of San Marcos favorites, and the list is still growing! Here’s a sneak peek of a few favorite hometown heroes that will be serving up the snacks and suds:

TICKETS ON SALE NOW:

​https://tasteofsanmarcos2018.brownpapertickets.com/

RESTAURANT LIST

Cocina del Charro – Dickey’s Barbecue Pit – Decoy Dockside – Everbowl – Fresh Healthy Cafe

Grit Coffee – Jersey Mike’s – Noodles and Company – Old Cal Coffee House & Eatery

Old California Mining Company – Pick Up Stix – Players Sports Grill – Prep Kitchen San Marcos

San Marcos Deli – The Bellows- The Original Mr. Taco – Umami Japanese

Urge Gastropub & Common House – + MORE to be announced!

BREW, CIDER, WINE LIST

Dos Desperados Brewery – Mason Ale Works – Newtopia Cyder- Raging Cider and Mead

Rip Current Brewing – Stumblefoot Brewery – The Lost Abbey / Port Brewing

Wild Barrel Brewing- La Fleur’s Winery – Twin Oaks Valley Winery

ITEMS TO BRING…Do not forget your UNEXPIRED & VALID photo ID!! It’s the state law, and the responsibility falls on us to ensure you have one to enter the event and/or partake in the Sip Garden!

BRING THE KIDS!…The Taste area is a family friendly event and kids are welcome to join in for tasty bites in the food sampling area (tasting ticket is required per person). Please note: You must be 21 years or older to enter the Sip Garden!

PARKING & TRANSPORTATION…Parking is FREE & convenient in the parking structure located directly next to the event on Campus Way. If you plan on enjoying the Sip Garden, please plan accordingly and consider your options, be it Uber/Lift or using the the Cal State San Marcos SPRINTER station, located only 0.4 mi walking distance away!

CONTACT US…Please contact us directly with any additional questions about the Taste of San Marcos event. 760-744-1270 /melanie@sanmarcoschamber.com