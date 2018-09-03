Taste of San Marcos

Saturday, September 8th, 12 PM – 4 PM. – 250 North City Drive, San Marcos, CA 92078
Join us for the best bites & sips from the growing culinary and beverage scene in San Marcos!
Enjoy walking from booth-to-booth for an array of delectable eats or UPGRADE your experience to include UNLIMITED sips of amazing craft brew, cider & wine – all by local & independent acclaimed wineries and breweries.
We’ve got a terrific list of San Marcos favorites, and the list is still growing! Here’s a sneak peek of a few favorite hometown heroes that will be serving up the snacks and suds:
https://tasteofsanmarcos2018.brownpapertickets.com/
RESTAURANT LIST
Grit Coffee – Jersey Mike’s – Noodles and Company – Old Cal Coffee House & Eatery
Old California Mining Company – Pick Up Stix – Players Sports Grill – Prep Kitchen San Marcos
San Marcos Deli – The Bellows- The Original Mr. Taco – Umami Japanese
Urge Gastropub & Common House – + MORE to be announced!
BREW, CIDER, WINE LIST
Dos Desperados Brewery – Mason Ale Works – Newtopia Cyder- Raging Cider and Mead
Rip Current Brewing – Stumblefoot Brewery – The Lost Abbey / Port Brewing
Wild Barrel Brewing- La Fleur’s Winery – Twin Oaks Valley Winery