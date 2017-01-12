TASTE OF BRESSI EVENT RETURNS TO CARLSBAD!

(Carlsbad, CA – January 22, 2017) The Boys & Girls Clubs of Carlsbad, along with George and Meryl Young, are pleased to present the 6th Annual Taste of Bressi on March 11. Prepare for an afternoon filled with craft beers, premium wines, food, live music, and more. Local vendors will be providing tastings of signature dishes and beverages, while guests soak up the sounds of Fetchez La Vache, and Naked Saturdays Band.

Serving some of San Diego’s finest ales and lagers will be Stone Brewing, Pizza Port, Ballast Point, Green Flash, Saint Archer, and many others. This is not just for beer aficionados. If you enjoy wine and great eats, make sure you mark your calendars, as you will not want to miss this event! Featured wines will include Coomber, Lotierzo, Eusinus, Little Oaks, and others. Our participating food vendors include Gregorio’s, Green Dragon Tavern, Luna Grill, Flippin Pizza, and BJ’s. Restaurants, breweries, and wineries are being added daily – an up-to-date list of all the participants and can be found on the event website.

The $48 Taste of Bressi Clubhouse Pass provides access to all restaurant nibbles and your choice of any eight beer or wine tastings. In between eating and drinking, explore the Clubhouse, play some games, and listen to great local bands.

Our Title Sponsors, George and Meryl Young, are longtime Carlsbad residents. George is a Boys and Girls Clubs National Trustee, and serves on the Carlsbad Board of Directors. All proceeds will be benefitting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Carlsbad. Funded 100% by local donors, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Carlsbad has been enriching and inspiring the youth of the community for over 65 years.

The event takes place at the Boys & Girls Club Bressi Ranch Clubhouse located at 2730 Bressi Ranch Way, Carlsbad, CA 92009. This Festival is exclusively for those 21+ years old. For more information or to purchase tickets securely on-line, please visit www.bgccarlsbad.org or call 760-444-4893.